Read full article on original website
AP_000622.7bcb7e588c364a69ac3f9bb76b567073.1502
3d ago
Where was the parents of this 2 year old child ?And why was the loaded hand gun left out , this wouldn’t have happened if the child’s parents was watching the child.
Reply
2
YOUNGESTOFSYXX
3d ago
😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭
Reply
3
Related
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
‘Menace to society’: North Carolina police searching for suspect that shoved 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground
Police are looking for a suspect after an 82-year-old Home Depot working was forcefully shoved to the ground during a larceny.
'He was not breathing': Officers rush to save life of 1-year-old boy in Harnett County
A Harnett County family is holding onto their 1-year-old son a little tighter today after two law enforcement officers saved his life. A deputy and state trooper are being called heroes for leaping into action. North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Altman was finishing a traffic stop when he heard...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
17-year-old suspect to be charged as adult after allegedly killing teens from Alamance, Orange counties
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is planning on charging the 17-year-old suspected in a double homicide as an adult. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road by two ATV riders. Lyric was from Orange […]
cbs17
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Eludes Authorities
PINE LEVEL – A brief manhunt Tuesday night was called off after a suspect who fled from a Johnston County State Trooper got away. Around 9:30pm, the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding on the Stevens Chapel Road exit off US 70 near Pine Level. The driver did not initially pull over. When he did stop, he fled from the car on foot.
cbs17
Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
jocoreport.com
Police: Snatch & Grab Robbery Took Less Than 45 Seconds
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a snatch and grab robbery at a local business. The suspects were inside the business less than 45 seconds. On Monday, October 17th around 5:05pm, police said two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger at 1261 Outlet Center...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
jocoreport.com
Report: Gun Pointed At Driver
KENLY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in the Kenly city limits. Around 8:00pm Tuesday, a motorist reported they were traveling on Church Street when a person in a passing vehicle pointed a gun at them. The victim could not provide a good description...
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County could be tried as an adult, the Orange County DA says.
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
Comments / 15