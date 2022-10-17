ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Comments / 15

AP_000622.7bcb7e588c364a69ac3f9bb76b567073.1502
3d ago

Where was the parents of this 2 year old child ?And why was the loaded hand gun left out , this wouldn’t have happened if the child’s parents was watching the child.

Reply
2
YOUNGESTOFSYXX
3d ago

😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭 😢 😭

Reply
3
Related
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Eludes Authorities

PINE LEVEL – A brief manhunt Tuesday night was called off after a suspect who fled from a Johnston County State Trooper got away. Around 9:30pm, the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding on the Stevens Chapel Road exit off US 70 near Pine Level. The driver did not initially pull over. When he did stop, he fled from the car on foot.
PINE LEVEL, NC
cbs17

Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
DURHAM, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
jocoreport.com

Police: Snatch & Grab Robbery Took Less Than 45 Seconds

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a snatch and grab robbery at a local business. The suspects were inside the business less than 45 seconds. On Monday, October 17th around 5:05pm, police said two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger at 1261 Outlet Center...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Gun Pointed At Driver

KENLY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in the Kenly city limits. Around 8:00pm Tuesday, a motorist reported they were traveling on Church Street when a person in a passing vehicle pointed a gun at them. The victim could not provide a good description...
KENLY, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy