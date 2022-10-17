Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Trappers Trail deck fire erupts early Sunday
GLASGOW — A fire at a home along Trappers Trail kept fire officials on scene for about two hours early Sunday morning. The Glasgow Fire Department said the fire happened at 305 Trappers Trail. A neighbor reported the fire, which was said to be at the rear deck of the home. Crews responded at 1:44 a.m. The homeowner was alerted after the neighbor reported it, according to a news release.
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
k105.com
LaRue Co. man charged with murdering his wife in 2019
After a three year Kentucky State Police investigation, a LaRue County man has been arrested for murdering his wife. State police on Thursday afternoon arrested 36-year-old Joshua R. Wolford and charged him with murder (domestic violence) in the June 12, 2019, death of his wife, 30-year-old Chasidy R. Wolford. Her...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
clayconews.com
Somerset Man charged in London, Kentucky on a Wayne County Indictment Warrant of Arrest
LONDON, KY (October, 20, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston has charged a Pulaski County man on an indictment warrant of arrest. Attempted murder of a police officer. Persistent felony offender II. Wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim...
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown High School Student Hit by Car
An Elizabethtown High School Student was hit by a car yesterday. The student was crossing US-62 when they were struck by the car, according to the Elizabethtown Independent School District. The student was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The school wants to remind the public to abide by school zone speeds and watch for students.
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
Eighth Grader Arrows a 238-Inch Buck, Likely the Biggest Non-Typical Ever Killed by a Youth Hunter in Kentucky
Eighth-grader Ian Meredith picked the perfect day to play hooky on Monday, Sept. 26. Meredith had his sights set on a giant whitetail he’d nicknamed “Tackle Box”, and he’d seen the buck on trail cameras frequenting his family’s 400-acre property in Kentucky. His mother, Beth, wasn’t so keen on the idea at first, but of all people, it was one of Ian’s teachers who encouraged him to hunt that day.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Bowling Green Parks and...
WBKO
Scottsville Police Department hosts cookout to raise money for children’s Christmas gifts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Scottsville Police Department grilled out for the greater good. For the past five years during the month of October, the police department has worked together to raise money to buy toys for children for Christmas. Tenderloin sandwiches were being handed out left and...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
