GLASGOW — A fire at a home along Trappers Trail kept fire officials on scene for about two hours early Sunday morning. The Glasgow Fire Department said the fire happened at 305 Trappers Trail. A neighbor reported the fire, which was said to be at the rear deck of the home. Crews responded at 1:44 a.m. The homeowner was alerted after the neighbor reported it, according to a news release.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO