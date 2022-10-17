Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Reopened After Two Years, Can Vermilion Regain its Pre-Pandemic Reputation? — “Newly reopened, Vermilion lacks luster but shows great promise.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]. It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 57 and low of 36. Sunrise at 7:24 am and sunset at 6:24 pm. [Weather.gov]...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating, and renovation is years away
Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating in a new facility report, and long-awaited renovations are still years away. Redevelopment of the aging site got shelved when the pandemic struck in 2020. The design phase for the $70 million project will get underway next year, as will a public engagement process to renovate the landscaping, plaza and garage structure at Market Square.
alxnow.com
Del Ray Halloween Parade returns to Mount Vernon Avenue on October 30
The spookiness is returning to Mount Vernon Avenue with the annual Del Ray Halloween Parade on Sunday, October 30. It’s Visit Del Ray’s 26th year hosting the fun event, which it starts at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Avenue and E. Bellefonte Avenue and ends with live music and prizes at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center athletic fields.
theburn.com
Saigon Outcast closes permanently in Ashburn
Sad news for fans of the Saigon Outcast restaurant on Ashburn’s north side. Today, they announced they have closed their doors permanently. It was just over a week ago that the restaurant said it has closed for remodeling. And perhaps that was the intention, but now the decision has been made to remain closed.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River
Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
alxnow.com
Alexandria considering a $500,000 boost to local minority-owned businesses
At an upcoming meeting, the City Council will consider releasing $500,000 in funding for a program to help incubate Black, indigenous and people of color-owned small businesses. The funding is considered as part of the BIPOC-Owned Businesses Grant Program, which can then award a one-time grant of up to $7,000.
restonnow.com
Town of Herndon explores allowing alcoholic drinks in downtown Herndon
The possession and consumption of alcoholic drinks could be allowed in some public areas in the Town of Herndon. The Herndon Town Council is considering legislation that would allow the town to create Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs) in the Downtown Herndon Arts District. Businesses will need licenses for outdoor refreshment areas from the ABC.
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Support needed to help older residents stay in homes
Northern Virginia faces a widespread housing problem that few seem to recognize. The prevailing focus on expanding the stock of affordable housing overlooks the growing needs of an aging population that have owned homes in the community for decades. The gap between the accessibility needs of our growing older adult population and our existing housing stock has significant consequences, with real costs to individuals and families as well as the broader community.
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
alxnow.com
Happy Hour fall concert in Alexandria tonight!
Meet us on the plaza at Carlyle Crossing from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Oct. 20) for live music with Rock Creek Kings, pumpkin decorating station, lawn games and pop up beer garden featuring fall fest beer selection. Chairs provided but feel free to bring a blanket to lounge on and pets...
alxnow.com
City Manager Jim Parajon to discuss exchanging building heights for more affordable housing
Alexandria’s needs to solve its affordable housing crisis, but should building up be the solution?. The City’s bonus density and height program would allow developers to increase heights of buildings to 70 feet in areas of the city that are capped at 45 feet in height, like in Del Ray.
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now.
David Taylor from Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about their third continuing care retirement community coming to Northern Virginia. Woodleigh Chase is opening their doors with independent living, with assisted living spaces to come soon. With endless amenities from a theater to an art studio, Woodleigh Chase will create spaces to enhance its residents' lives. Their sales center is open now, learn more today at woodleighchase.com.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
mocoshow.com
HalloWheaton to Take Place on Sunday, October 30
The 2nd annual HalloWheaton event will take place between 12pm-4pm on Sunday, October 30th at Marian Fryer Town Plaza (2424 Reedie Drive) in Wheaton. Activities include s’mores roasting, mask and pumpkin painting, a beer garden for adults, craft projects, a costume contest, lawn games, hot chocolate, and more. This is a free event.
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
