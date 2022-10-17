Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy beats South Alabama in the Battle for the Belt
The Troy Trojans (6-2, 4-1) picked up a 10-7 win over rival South Alabama Jaguars (5-2, 2-1) in the annual “Battle for the Belt” on national TV Friday night to take possession of first place in the Sun Belt West. With Troy hanging on to a slim 7-6...
Troy Messenger
All eyes on the Battle for the Belt
The eyes of the nation will be fixed on Mobile, Ala., tonight as the Troy Trojans (5-2, 3-1) face off with their rival South Alabama Jaguars (5-1, 2-0) in the annual “Battle for the Belt” on ESPNU. A game that is always an intense one between the two...
Troy Messenger
Zay Williams earns preseason All-Sun Belt
On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference released its preseason awards ahead of the men’s basketball season and Troy senior Zay Williams earned All-Sun Belt honors. Williams is coming off a 2021-2022 season in which he averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and one assist per game. The 6-foot-9-inch forward led Troy in three-point shooting, as well, knocking down 41.5 percent of his attempts. Williams goes into the 2022-2023 season ranked fifth all time in rebounds and seventh in blocked shots, and was named Preseason Third-Team All-Sun Belt.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib beats Samson to advance to quarterfinals
The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (14-3) headed to Montgomery on Thursday to compete in the AHSAA Class 2A South Super Regionals Volleyball tournament against the Samson Lady Tigers (18-11) in the opening round. The match was Pike’s first time competing in the super regionals as a part of the...
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
Troy Messenger
Cornhole tourney fundraiser for CAC on Nov. 5
No matter where the corn hole game began—whether its origin was in 14th century Germany, with the Blackhawk tribe in Illinois or with a farmer in Kentucky, it ‘s a corny game. And, those who think they are ringer-dingers when it comes to corn hole play are invited...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
birminghamtimes.com
Former NBA Star to Invest $600M in an Alabama Beverage Hub
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs...
WSFA
2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss. Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
Daleville superintendent resigning at end of the year
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Lisa Stamps, superintendent for Daleville City Schools, will officially resign from her position at the end of 2022 to accept a state education post. Dr. Stamps announced on the night of October 19 that she will officially resign when her contract is up at the end...
Troy Messenger
Heart O’Ween 5K Run set for Oct. 29
The Pike County Heart Association is hosting a Heart O’ Ween 5K Run and Fun Run on Saturday, October 29 and all those who enjoy a fun fall run will not want to miss this one. Tracey Davis, local Heart Association chair, said the Heart O’Ween 5K Run and...
Troy Messenger
‘Come Home It’s Suppertime’ back on stage in 2022
Tickets are now on sale for the 19th Annual Production of Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge. Dates are November 10, 11 and 12. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said, due to...
Alabama couple killed, two others injured in shooting
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators said early on the morning of October 8 they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting. Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says […]
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
State inmate dies after being beaten by another prisoner in north Alabama, officials say
A 34-year-old state prisoner died Saturday after he was beaten by a fellow inmate and a north Alabama prison, the Alabama Department of Corrections said Monday. Kenyon Arrington, who was serving a 20-year sentence at Limestone Correctional Facility for a rape that occurred in Crenshaw County, was a victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault, the ADOC told AL.com.
