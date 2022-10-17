ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more. The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.
California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

