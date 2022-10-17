Read full article on original website
No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more. The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.
BBB Says Scam Complaints Involving Online Marketplace Sales Are on The Rise
Editorial note: As noted in the text, the victim interviewed by NBC 5 in this case is employed by the company. Facebook Marketplace is popular for buying and selling items online, but it’s also popular with scammers, with the Better Business Bureau warning consumers that fraud involving items is on the rise.
What is the Illinois REAL ID And When Do You Need to Have One By?
While the deadline for REAL ID compliance is still months away, the requirement marks a change in what will be required to board a domestic flight and to enter federal buildings such as courthouses, prisons and military bases. Illinoisans 18 years and older will have to present a valid passport,...
Deadline Nearing for Illinois Residents to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement
Illinois residents who have used Snapchat at any point since November 2015 are eligible to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the social networking app, but time is running out to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges Snapchat collected biometric data from users without...
‘Unbelievable Surge': Chicago-Area Doctors Report Rise in RSV, Respiratory Cases in Kids
Doctors in the Chicago area are reporting a rapid surge in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in children, which is putting hospitals on high alert as beds fill up earlier than usual and cases shift from what many have come to expect during cold and flu season. "The region is facing...
Up to 3 Million Patients Could Have Been Affected by Advocate Aurora Health Data Breach
Personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system's electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement that the breach may have exposed...
California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
