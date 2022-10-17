Four candidates are chasing two open seats in the city of Coachella council. We met up with them outside city hall to discuss what issues they care about most. “I’m going to dedicate myself to ensuring housing for everyone, so housing at all income levels and specially focusing on the young professionals that are trying The post Meet the candidates in the Coachella city council race appeared first on KESQ.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO