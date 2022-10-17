Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
Coachella: Where to Stay, Things to Do
"Big Bear" by artist Don Kennell welcomes visitors to Shady Lane Park in Coachella. Local artists, organized by the nonprofit Culturas Music & Arts, adorned a 1,000-foot wall that lines Shady Lane with a series of murals representing themes and people from Chicano history. Start your art walk at Shady Lane Park. A group from Tito’s Handmade Vodka renovated the 1-acre park, planting fruit trees that you are welcome to pick and installing “Big Bear” by Don Kennell, a massive metal bear sculpture with a swinging bench that fits the whole family.
This hotel is Palm Springs' most popular for bachelorette parties, Expedia says
There's even a special two-night deal for bridal parties.
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert
More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley. Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities, which specialized in The post Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
Side Trips: Borrego Springs
The only California town that’s surrounded entirely by a state park, this locale blooms with raw desert beauty. It’s a great choice for outdoor recreation and camping. A certified International Dark Sky Community, Borrego Springs boasts some of the best stargazing in the country. Sky Art Sculpture Garden.
visitpalmsprings.com
M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents
Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
Meet the candidates in the Coachella city council race
Four candidates are chasing two open seats in the city of Coachella council. We met up with them outside city hall to discuss what issues they care about most. “I’m going to dedicate myself to ensuring housing for everyone, so housing at all income levels and specially focusing on the young professionals that are trying The post Meet the candidates in the Coachella city council race appeared first on KESQ.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
KESQ
Warm, sunny, and dry for now, with big changes arriving this weekend
A high temperature of 93° was recorded this afternoon in Palm Springs. That's 3° above the seasonal average. Temperatures will cool into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m. and into the upper 60s and low 70s early Thursday morning. We're in a pattern of warm and dry conditions...
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victim’s girlfriend testifies
Testimony resumed Tuesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case with the man Jose Larin Garcia's attorneys say committed the murders back on the stand. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victim’s girlfriend testifies appeared first on KESQ.
First cases of Avian Flu confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said today, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading.
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was found with “traumatic injuries” and was […]
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies
In the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial, Monday the man the defense says is guilty testified. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday - the man the defense argues is responsible The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting
A 42-year-old man was charged with murder today for allegedly shooting a man to death in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He's scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon. Canas The post Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Largest Solar Energy Storage Project Opens Blythe
A new solar storage project is now in operation in Riverside County. The Crimson Storage solar farm is commissioned to hold 350MW/ 1400 MWh of electricity, and will allow flexibility and reliability during peak electricity demands on the California electricity grid, according to Axium Infrastructure. In a press release California...
Man suspected in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting pleads not guilty to murder
A 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty today to murder. Oscar Ernesto Canas also pleaded not guilty at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday to one felony count of assault with a gun. Canas is suspected in a shooting that occurred around 7:40 The post Man suspected in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting pleads not guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”
A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
foxla.com
San Bernardino teacher placed on leave after threatening remarks on video
A teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino was caught on video calling a female student a "rude, defiant little brat," and that he wanted to "slam her face up against the wall." Current and former students say this is not new. That teacher has been placed on leave.
Average gas price records largest decrease since at least 2018
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018 today, dropping 7 cents to $5.928, its 13th consecutive decrease since rising to a record. The average price has dropped 44.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures The post Average gas price records largest decrease since at least 2018 appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City
Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
