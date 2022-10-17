Harrison Ford to join the Marvel universe in next Captain America film

The idea of Harrison Ford joining the Marvel universe once seemed unlikely … but never tell him the odds.

The Star Wars star will make his Marvel debut in Captain America: New World Order , according to reports from Deadline , The Hollywood Reporter , and Variety . Ford is reportedly set to play General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, the character previously portrayed by William Hurt, who died in March 2022. The news was first reported on The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha .

Ford's casting was a massive get for the MCU, especially given fans were unsure the actor would be interested in commiting to another huge franchise at this stage of his career after his roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones . Hurt played General Ross beginning in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and reprised the role in Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , Avengers Endgame , and last year's Black Widow . He died in March after a battle with prostate cancer.

Captain America: New World Order , which hits theaters in May 2024, stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America after he received the mantle from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. It isn't clear how long Ford might stick around in the Marvel universe, and there were conflicting reports about whether he'll also appear in the 2024 team-up film Thunderbolts . The Reporter said Ford will return as Ross in that movie, but Variety said it "does not appear" he will.

Ford, who just turned 80 in July, is also returning for a fifth Indiana Jones film due out next summer, though he has said it will be his final time playing the character.

"This is it!" he joked at the D23 expo . "I will not fall down for you again."