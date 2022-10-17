Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Related
'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
Waterbury youth committed to policing even after deaths of 2 Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, there is an area set up as a replica of the local police department. There’s a phone number, a front desk and a command center. It’s all a part of the department’s commitment to its Explorer program. “Taking it seriously is one of […]
Law enforcement pouring in for Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are traveling from across the country to pay their respects at Friday’s joint funeral for two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty. “There is going to be a lot of guys coming down, you know, fire department, and police department, and other places you know, […]
Eyewitness News
Tens of thousands prepare to say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
Bristol Press
Ann M. Conroy
Ann M. Conroy, 88, of Kingswood Drive in Bristol, and most recently, Farmington Station Senior Living, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 4, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Mary (Feeley) Kennedy. Ann was a lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church where she was an active member of the ladies guild and regular gospel reader. Ann especially loved taking care of her family and will be missed by all.
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Hundreds pay their respects to Bristol Sgt. Alex Hamzy in Terryville
Hundreds of people paid their respects to Sgt. Alex Hamzy, one of the officers who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Bristol.
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
Former Fairfield police chief speaks about late Bristol officers
(WTNH) — In the wake of a statewide tragedy, agents of public safety are stepping forward to discuss the events that have rattled countless Connecticut communities. Just last week two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call about a possible […]
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted
Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his life at memorial
BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Huge support at wake for Sgt. Hamzy
Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids. INTERVIEW: What age should kids go to haunted houses?. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about when the right time is for your child to deal with spooky activities or movies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy.
CT National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash
CT National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash
Bristol Press
Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes
Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes, 87, of Bristol, widow of Joseph S. "Buddy" Checovetes, died on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Doreen was born in Bristol on July 27, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Casmir and Adela (Busse) Kawiecki. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she...
Bristol Press
Contractor gets probation for taking $5K from Plainville man, never doing job, similar behavior in Bristol
PLAINVILLE -- A Cheshire man has been sentenced to probation for accepting over $5,000 from a Plainville resident for a home improvement job he never did and similar behavior in Bristol. Emery Soeters, 36, was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last...
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
Comments / 1