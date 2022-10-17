ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Law enforcement pouring in for Bristol officers’ funeral

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are traveling from across the country to pay their respects at Friday’s joint funeral for two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty. “There is going to be a lot of guys coming down, you know, fire department, and police department, and other places you know, […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Tens of thousands prepare to say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol and law enforcement from across the continent say goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ann M. Conroy

Ann M. Conroy, 88, of Kingswood Drive in Bristol, and most recently, Farmington Station Senior Living, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 4, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Mary (Feeley) Kennedy. Ann was a lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church where she was an active member of the ladies guild and regular gospel reader. Ann especially loved taking care of her family and will be missed by all.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Former Fairfield police chief speaks about late Bristol officers

(WTNH) — In the wake of a statewide tragedy, agents of public safety are stepping forward to discuss the events that have rattled countless Connecticut communities. Just last week two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call about a possible […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted

Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his life at memorial

BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Huge support at wake for Sgt. Hamzy

Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids. INTERVIEW: What age should kids go to haunted houses?. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about when the right time is for your child to deal with spooky activities or movies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes

Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes, 87, of Bristol, widow of Joseph S. "Buddy" Checovetes, died on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Doreen was born in Bristol on July 27, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Casmir and Adela (Busse) Kawiecki. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy