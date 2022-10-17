Ann M. Conroy, 88, of Kingswood Drive in Bristol, and most recently, Farmington Station Senior Living, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 4, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Mary (Feeley) Kennedy. Ann was a lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church where she was an active member of the ladies guild and regular gospel reader. Ann especially loved taking care of her family and will be missed by all.

