Bristol Press
Ann M. Conroy
Ann M. Conroy, 88, of Kingswood Drive in Bristol, and most recently, Farmington Station Senior Living, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 4, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Mary (Feeley) Kennedy. Ann was a lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church where she was an active member of the ladies guild and regular gospel reader. Ann especially loved taking care of her family and will be missed by all.
Bristol Press
Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes
Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes, 87, of Bristol, widow of Joseph S. "Buddy" Checovetes, died on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Doreen was born in Bristol on July 27, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Casmir and Adela (Busse) Kawiecki. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
Bristol Press
Public encouraged to arrive early for funeral services for two fallen Bristol police officers; livestream will be available
Community members wishing to pay their respects to two slain Bristol police officers have been asked to arrive to the East Hartford venue no later than 9:30 a.m. The funeral services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford. No bags, including purses, flowers, gifts or professional cameras will be allowed.
Bristol Press
'There is no doubt they loved being police officers': Thousands honor fallen Bristol officers at funeral
Two Bristol police officers fatally shot last week in a deliberant plot to lure them to a local home were remembered Friday by thousands of fellow officers in a ceremony worthy only of exactly what they are: heroes. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to rest during...
Bristol Press
Thousands honor fallen officer
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Bristol Press
Live 'Thriller' performance at Plainville Community FoodPantry's charity event
PLAINVILLE – The eighth annual Halloween food and can drive will be held on Halloween to benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. This year’s event will be the biggest to date, according to a press release, with 17 Thriller dancers, new decorations and more lights, music and skeletons.
Bristol Press
Meals for Neighbors will be celebrating their 40th anniversary
BRISTOL – Meals for Neighbors will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St. It is a collaboration between the church and community volunteers, and businesses, that has been active since 1982. “We have served hundreds of thousands...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern falls to Middletown on Senior Night
The CCC-South leader, Middletown (8-3-1) squeaked by Bristol Eastern (3-6-3) Tuesday evening, 3-2. Marshall Butler had two goals and Kris Bocchio had an assist and the late game-winner. Butler got Middletown on the board (12:16 into the match) when he took a Bocchio cross, beat two men, and nailed a...
Bristol Press
Bristol Senior Center Craft Fair is slated to return this weekend
BRISTOL – The ninth annual Bristol Senior Center Craft Fair is slated to return to 240 Stafford Ave. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “This is really an excellent show of what our volunteers give to the senior center,” said Bristol Senior Center Assistant Director Jason Krueger. “We have six booths that are senior center goods from the wood shop, to the ceramics room, to the quilters and we pretty much run the gambit for hand-made quality items.”
Bristol Press
Contractor gets probation for taking $5K from Plainville man, never doing job, similar behavior in Bristol
PLAINVILLE -- A Cheshire man has been sentenced to probation for accepting over $5,000 from a Plainville resident for a home improvement job he never did and similar behavior in Bristol. Emery Soeters, 36, was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Jezne Z. Serrano, 22, of 20 Read St., Bridgeport, was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of third degree identity theft, second degree larceny, and two counts of third degree larceny. Daniel L. Blancato, 40, of 256 S. Main St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth degree larceny.
Bristol Press
Fundraiser to take place this weekend to show support to Bristol police officer who took down cop killer
BRISTOL – Police this weekend will be raising money for the families of two officers fatally shot last week, as well as funds that will be donated to the K9 fund in honor of the officer who survived the slaying. The fundraiser will take place Sunday, from noon to...
Bristol Press
Two people charged in attempted bank robbery in Plainville plead not guilty
PLAINVILLE – Two people charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery are fighting the charges filed against them. Alston Phillips, 27, and Christina Williams, 47, of Hartford, both appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court this week. During the proceedings, they each pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a robbery in Plainville in March.
Bristol Press
St. Paul sets open house dates, placement exams
BRISTOL – Those interested in attending St. Paul Catholic High School will soon be able to investigate what the school has to offer through its coming open house dates and placement exams. Tours for the school are held by appointment and led by students across St. Paul’s campus. Faculty...
Bristol Press
KindCare Assisted Living leasing office, showroom celebrate opening with ribbon cutting
BRISTOL – With the nearing completion of the KindCare Assisted Living space on the corner of North Main Street and North Street, the facility’s leasing office and showroom celebrated a ribbon cutting across the street at 430 North Main St. Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce CEO and President...
Bristol Press
Jaiden Fore scores 4 TDs, lead Bristol Eastern to first win of season over Lewis Mills
The last time Bristol Eastern played on their home field, the offense was electric. However, they were unable to hold onto the lead after a second half slump. This time around, history did not repeat itself Thursday night as the Lancers rolled to a 41-21 victory over the Lewis Mills Spartans.
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Storm Cloud
* I can live in a single family home. * I would prefer a fenced yard in my home. * I would like to live with kids 12 and up. * I would enjoy living with dogs but I would prefer a cat-free home. * I am a high energy...
Bristol Press
Redcoats, Bristol Central draw, spoiling Senior Night in Berlin
BERLIN – A Senior Night crowd was on hand at Sage Park on Thursday as the Berlin Redcoats (9-2-2) hosted the Bristol Central Rams (6-5-2) in one of the final dress rehearsals before the playoffs. A flurry of early goals gave both sides hope before the offenses stalled at the final score of 2-2. After the six Berlin seniors were horned pregame, the Rams made sure to quiet the noise just 71 seconds into the contest. Central’s junior captain Frank Palma found room to operate on a breakaway before netting the first goal of the night. Palma and the Rams were certainly hoping to deflate the Senior Night crowd with the early goal, but all it did was wake up the Redcoats just moments later.
Bristol Press
Plainville man gets six months in prison for threatening two people, dog
PLAINVILLE -- A Plainville man has been sentenced to half a year in prison for threatening to kill two people and a dog. Chase Truax, 52, received a six-month prison sentence during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. The prison term was ordered by a judge to...
