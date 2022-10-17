ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Ann M. Conroy

Ann M. Conroy, 88, of Kingswood Drive in Bristol, and most recently, Farmington Station Senior Living, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Feb. 4, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Mary (Feeley) Kennedy. Ann was a lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Church where she was an active member of the ladies guild and regular gospel reader. Ann especially loved taking care of her family and will be missed by all.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes

Doreen (Kawiecki) Checovetes, 87, of Bristol, widow of Joseph S. "Buddy" Checovetes, died on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Doreen was born in Bristol on July 27, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Casmir and Adela (Busse) Kawiecki. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Public encouraged to arrive early for funeral services for two fallen Bristol police officers; livestream will be available

Community members wishing to pay their respects to two slain Bristol police officers have been asked to arrive to the East Hartford venue no later than 9:30 a.m. The funeral services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford. No bags, including purses, flowers, gifts or professional cameras will be allowed.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Thousands honor fallen officer

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Meals for Neighbors will be celebrating their 40th anniversary

BRISTOL – Meals for Neighbors will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St. It is a collaboration between the church and community volunteers, and businesses, that has been active since 1982. “We have served hundreds of thousands...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern falls to Middletown on Senior Night

The CCC-South leader, Middletown (8-3-1) squeaked by Bristol Eastern (3-6-3) Tuesday evening, 3-2. Marshall Butler had two goals and Kris Bocchio had an assist and the late game-winner. Butler got Middletown on the board (12:16 into the match) when he took a Bocchio cross, beat two men, and nailed a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Senior Center Craft Fair is slated to return this weekend

BRISTOL – The ninth annual Bristol Senior Center Craft Fair is slated to return to 240 Stafford Ave. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “This is really an excellent show of what our volunteers give to the senior center,” said Bristol Senior Center Assistant Director Jason Krueger. “We have six booths that are senior center goods from the wood shop, to the ceramics room, to the quilters and we pretty much run the gambit for hand-made quality items.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Jezne Z. Serrano, 22, of 20 Read St., Bridgeport, was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of third degree identity theft, second degree larceny, and two counts of third degree larceny. Daniel L. Blancato, 40, of 256 S. Main St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Two people charged in attempted bank robbery in Plainville plead not guilty

PLAINVILLE – Two people charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery are fighting the charges filed against them. Alston Phillips, 27, and Christina Williams, 47, of Hartford, both appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court this week. During the proceedings, they each pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a robbery in Plainville in March.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

St. Paul sets open house dates, placement exams

BRISTOL – Those interested in attending St. Paul Catholic High School will soon be able to investigate what the school has to offer through its coming open house dates and placement exams. Tours for the school are held by appointment and led by students across St. Paul’s campus. Faculty...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Storm Cloud

* I can live in a single family home. * I would prefer a fenced yard in my home. * I would like to live with kids 12 and up. * I would enjoy living with dogs but I would prefer a cat-free home. * I am a high energy...
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Redcoats, Bristol Central draw, spoiling Senior Night in Berlin

BERLIN – A Senior Night crowd was on hand at Sage Park on Thursday as the Berlin Redcoats (9-2-2) hosted the Bristol Central Rams (6-5-2) in one of the final dress rehearsals before the playoffs. A flurry of early goals gave both sides hope before the offenses stalled at the final score of 2-2. After the six Berlin seniors were horned pregame, the Rams made sure to quiet the noise just 71 seconds into the contest. Central’s junior captain Frank Palma found room to operate on a breakaway before netting the first goal of the night. Palma and the Rams were certainly hoping to deflate the Senior Night crowd with the early goal, but all it did was wake up the Redcoats just moments later.
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy