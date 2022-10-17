BERLIN – A Senior Night crowd was on hand at Sage Park on Thursday as the Berlin Redcoats (9-2-2) hosted the Bristol Central Rams (6-5-2) in one of the final dress rehearsals before the playoffs. A flurry of early goals gave both sides hope before the offenses stalled at the final score of 2-2. After the six Berlin seniors were horned pregame, the Rams made sure to quiet the noise just 71 seconds into the contest. Central’s junior captain Frank Palma found room to operate on a breakaway before netting the first goal of the night. Palma and the Rams were certainly hoping to deflate the Senior Night crowd with the early goal, but all it did was wake up the Redcoats just moments later.

BERLIN, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO