ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, NY

18 Cottage Grove, Mount Pleasant, NY 10594, Mount Pleasant, NY 10594 - $1,175,000

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sh79_0icOH6Tz00
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. — A property at 18 Cottage Grove, Mount Pleasant, NY 10594 in Mount Pleasant is listed at $1,175,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6215153
  • 3066 Square Feet
  • Built in 2010
  • 4 Bedroom
  • 2 Bathroom
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $22,914
  • School District: Mount Pleasant Central School District

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2022, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Photos: Rescue After Train Catches Fire in Croton

Thanks to the quick action of local first responders, stranded passengers are safe after a fire on board a Metro North train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The immediate rescue was due to more than just fast trucks and flashing lights, though. The reason emergency workers were there in the first place was because they were already responding a different fire.
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’

You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Harrison

Two prize-winning lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two separate $18,232.50 Take-5 tickets were sold at stores in Westchester County, in Harrison, and in Putnam County, in Carmel, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. NY Lottery said...
HARRISON, NY
Daily Voice

Here Are 5 Favorites For Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwiches On Long Island

Yelp has shared a list of several favorite spots to grab a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on Long Island.The online review website listed a variety of businesses in the region that customers have praised highly for their breakfast offerings. Hometown BakeshopThe owners of this Centerport eate…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy