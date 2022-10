Photo of the building courtesy of Camber Property Group; Photo of the ribbon cutting courtesy of Aria Isadora. A 100 percent affordable housing building opened this week in the Bronx’s West Farms, an area with some of the lowest median household incomes in the country. Dubbed the Tremont Residences, the 11-story tower at 1973 Daly Avenue has 119 units, with about 60 percent of the apartments set aside for formerly homeless New Yorkers. The $50.6 million development includes on-site support for those who need support to live independently, according to officials.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO