North Castle, NY

13 Hobby Farm Drive, North Castle, NY 10506, North Castle, NY 10506 - $2,495,000

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07whC0_0icOH4iX00
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NORTH CASTLE, N.Y. — A property at 13 Hobby Farm Drive, North Castle, NY 10506 in North Castle is listed at $2,495,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6213969
  • 6937 Square Feet
  • 1 acres
  • Built in 1992
  • 5 Bedroom
  • 3 Bathroom
  • 2 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $38,435
  • School District: Byram Hills Central School District

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2022, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS.

