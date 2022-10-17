ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

100 Oregon Avenue B, Eastchester, NY 10708, Eastchester, NY 10708 - $399,000

Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 100 Oregon Avenue B, Eastchester, NY 10708 in Eastchester is listed at $399,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6215191
  • 1300 Square Feet
  • Built in 1959
  • 3 Bedroom
  • 2 Bathroom
  • Estimated Taxes: $5,500
  • School District: Tuckahoe Union Free School District

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2022, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS.

