Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
KOLD-TV
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
KOLD-TV
DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Benson Highway exit ramp to Park Avenue. The officials reported that a motor vehicle and a bicycle were involved in the crash.
Pima County constable to retire after being attacked during an eviction
Pima County Associate Presiding Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer is preparing to retire. He told KGUN 9 a recent attack encouraged him to make the decision.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man sentenced, fined for smuggling migrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a fine. Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, was sentenced on Oct. 3, by United States District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The court also ordered Scarlett to pay a fine of $5,000. Scarlett pleaded guilty in May.
KOLD-TV
Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
Pima County Judge: Dervish to be held without bond
At a court hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20, a Pima County Superior Court Judge says Murad Dervish will be held without bond.
KOLD-TV
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a data breach affecting thousands in Tucson, the city is working to make sure its system is more secure. But hackers could already have their hands on sensitive information. This comes as data breaches and identity theft are increasing across the country, including...
Clements seeking a new trial, venue change in Tucson murder cases
Christopher Clements was convicted Sept. 30 of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.
KOLD-TV
Fire damages former radio station building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20. The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10. The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1...
KOLD-TV
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benson (Benson, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday in Benson. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 10.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
KOLD-TV
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River dries up and the levels at Lake Mead plummet, the city of Tucson and Department of Interior are putting plans together to strengthen the water supply. The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a new report asking states and communities to...
Comments / 0