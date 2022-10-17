ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man sentenced, fined for smuggling migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a fine. Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, was sentenced on Oct. 3, by United States District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The court also ordered Scarlett to pay a fine of $5,000. Scarlett pleaded guilty in May.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a data breach affecting thousands in Tucson, the city is working to make sure its system is more secure. But hackers could already have their hands on sensitive information. This comes as data breaches and identity theft are increasing across the country, including...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire damages former radio station building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20. The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10. The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River dries up and the levels at Lake Mead plummet, the city of Tucson and Department of Interior are putting plans together to strengthen the water supply. The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a new report asking states and communities to...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

CBS News

Comments / 0

