ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Billy Gene Krueger

Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.
AYDLETT, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare League invites public to hear expert reproductive health pane

“After the Gavel- A Report on Women’s Reproductive Health Options in North Carolina” is an upcoming community program sponsored by the LWV of Dare County. This free, non-partisan event will be held at Jennette’s Pier in the upper-level conference space in Nags Head on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 pm. No registration required.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side site at Jockey’s Ridge

State recreational water quality officials have lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. Subsequent testing...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

James Vernon Farrow

James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors ‘Smart Kids R Safe Kids’ program

Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Claude Lee Simpson

Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
GRANDY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy