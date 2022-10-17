Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Ribbon cutting recently held for Benjamin Moore – Kellogg Paint Solutions
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 14th for Benjamin Moore – Kellogg Paint Solutions at 3722 N. Croatan Hwy, Unit B, Kitty Hawk. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese...
obxtoday.com
Staging for Duck beach nourishment begins today; Construction to follow in the upcoming weeks
Weeks Marine has updated the beach nourishment schedule for Duck: Actual construction is now expected to begin in late October with an estimated project duration of 30-35 days, according to a recent update from the Town. Staging is expected to begin today, Wednesday, October 19 with the installation of the...
obxtoday.com
Billy Gene Krueger
Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.
obxtoday.com
Dare League invites public to hear expert reproductive health pane
“After the Gavel- A Report on Women’s Reproductive Health Options in North Carolina” is an upcoming community program sponsored by the LWV of Dare County. This free, non-partisan event will be held at Jennette’s Pier in the upper-level conference space in Nags Head on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 pm. No registration required.
obxtoday.com
Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side site at Jockey’s Ridge
State recreational water quality officials have lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. Subsequent testing...
obxtoday.com
James Vernon Farrow
James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
obxtoday.com
Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors ‘Smart Kids R Safe Kids’ program
Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
obxtoday.com
Claude Lee Simpson
Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
Comments / 0