Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds breaks ground on covered livestock show ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds remains up in the air, the Sioux Empire Fair Association is digging in for a new facility. Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a covered livestock show ring. The current arena is outside and exposed to the weather. The future of the fairgrounds has come under question this year after the owner of the nearby quarry offered to buy the land. A task force is also considering what could be done with the area. Officials with the fairgrounds say the new facility is an investment in the future.
Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary holding final open barn event of the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lizzie Ju originally started her farm as just a hobby but quickly saw a need to take care of unwanted and neglected animals from around the area. ”I just have a big heart for animals, especially ones that are broken or unwanted or...
Union Gospel Mission partners with Cricket Wireless to offer free phones
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Union Gospel Mission is partnering with Cricket Wireless to help provide free phones to those who may not have access. This has been done through a variety of events hosted by the Union Gospel Mission. And with no hidden fees or costs, cricket wireless...
Annual Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event expecting record numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is a favorite holiday for many kids, but now it’s not just for them as dogs from around the area will be dressed up in costumes and doing some trick-or-treating of their own. ”Watching the kids come with their dogs the...
Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th in Parker. Hunt organizer Byron Nogelmeier, and Shaun Johnson, from Tonic-Sol-Fa, joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event.
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
South Dakota State University celebrates homecoming tradition Oct. 29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University’s “Hobo Day 2022” will celebrate 110 years of South Dakota State University’s homecoming tradition. According to the school’s press release, festivities kick off Monday with the annual Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members, and will culminate with the parade traveling from Medary Avenue to downtown Brookings starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Jim Woster will serve as this year’s Hobo Day Parade grand marshal.
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we are still roughly two months away until the first day of winter, colder days are ahead and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released their outlook for the upcoming winter season. The outlooks run from December through February, which...
Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen notified Sanford employees this week that the health system will be eliminating some non-clinical positions within the organization. It is unclear how many positions will be eliminated or what non-clinical departments will be impacted. For more on this...
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford’s President and CEO, Bill Gassen, sent an email to employees explaining the reason behind the representatives’ efforts to reduce administrative expenses. Gassen said it was a difficult decision to streamline their leadership structure; however, decision-makers wanted to focus more on...
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines. Updated: 7 hours ago. Janna...
October 19th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... It was an incredible defensive effort in the second half in Fargo last Saturday, but this first-half run by Isaiah Davis was our #5 play of the week. That’s 2 straight weeks of Beast Mode runs. Play #4... How about Ali...
Tuesday’s HS Volleyball recap as O’Gorman and Harrisburg are victorious
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are back in the top spot in Class “AA” and Tuesday night they showed why with a 3-0 win over 5th-ranked Lincoln. But it was much closer at the SF Christian gym where the top team in Class...
New program helps people safely store guns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance launched a new program to help store guns to improve safety for gun owners. The program is called “store my gun” and is not only open to veterans, but to all people. At the alliance, gun...
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
