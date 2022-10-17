ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man pleads guilty to ‘distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Red Cross – Sound The Alarm

The American Red Cross will be holding a smoke alarm installation event to make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and to save lives. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sound the Alarm smoke installation will have volunteers go around to different Amarillo neighborhoods...
AMARILLO, TX

