Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
KFDA
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
Amarillo PD respond to hostage situation at local hotel
Update (Friday, 8:20 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released an incident report in the wake of a Thursday afternoon SWAT-involved standoff in the 2100 block of South Coulter Street. According to the department report, 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols was arrested on a charge of alleged “Unlawful Restraint and Deadly Conduct” after […]
KFDA
Authorities question 2 juveniles after bomb threat made against Pampa High School
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities placed two juvenile suspects into custody after a bomb threat was made against Pampa High School today. As school was dismissed today, high school officials were told of the threat made against the school. Pampa Police Department received the call about 3:35 p.m. and said...
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
abc7amarillo.com
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Dollar General. Around 11:20 a.m., the suspect walked into the store located at 403 S. Western Street. Police said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect left with an...
Amarillo woman acquitted of 2019 murder charge after trial
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a docket entry filed Wednesday afternoon in Randall County District Court, an Amarillo woman has been found not guilty on murder charges in relation to a 2019 incident. According to court records, Brittney Carter was found not guilty after a seven-day jury trial in Randall County. According to previous […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
Man pleads guilty to ‘distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas […]
KFDA
American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services provide free smoke detectors to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services are partnering to provide free smoke detectors and installation to the entire Panhandle. Both Panhandle Community Services and American Red Cross already serve all 26 counties in the Panhandle, so they decided to come...
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect wanted for theft
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 29, Potter County deputies were called to a gas station west of I-40 on a theft. The report states that deputies found that the unknow suspect had...
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
kgncnewsnow.com
Red Cross – Sound The Alarm
The American Red Cross will be holding a smoke alarm installation event to make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and to save lives. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sound the Alarm smoke installation will have volunteers go around to different Amarillo neighborhoods...
Comments / 0