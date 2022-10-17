ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Highlands bar closes after 5 years in business due to pandemic woes

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

A Highlands bar has closed after five and a half years in business.

Diamond Station , 2280 Bardstown Road, closed on Sunday. Co-owner John Packwood announced the closure in a Facebook post.

"It's been a tough time for many businesses - particularly those in the service industry," he wrote. "We have struggled but you all stuck with us. It is unfortunately now to the point where we can't provide a consistent product and financially, we never could recover from the events that started on March 18, 2020."

Packwood said his goal was to make it to the end of the year but it was no longer possible.

"If I could do it again, would I? Probably not, but I am so glad that I did because I got to meet all of you," Packwood wrote.

Diamond Station's closure is the latest in a string of bar closures that started with The Wiggle Room in early August. Gold Bar closed soon after, and so did Against the Grain's newest bar project, The Whirling Tiger.

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

