ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard

10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
OXNARD, CA
AZFamily

Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago indentified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department Opens Two New Fire Stations

Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department has opened two new fire stations — Station 2 and Station 5 — both designed by Perlman Architects of Arizona Inc. Vance Gray, Queen Creek’s chief, says that several years ago the department had identified a prototype station to serve the community’s needs. “We determined by working with Perlman Architects of Arizona that a just-over 13,000 square-foot building, with three apparatus bays, and 10 dorm rooms is the model and prototype fire station that will satisfy Queen Creek well into the future,” Gray points out.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal

No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy