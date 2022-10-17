Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onscene.tv
Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard
10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
AZFamily
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago indentified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department Opens Two New Fire Stations
Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department has opened two new fire stations — Station 2 and Station 5 — both designed by Perlman Architects of Arizona Inc. Vance Gray, Queen Creek’s chief, says that several years ago the department had identified a prototype station to serve the community’s needs. “We determined by working with Perlman Architects of Arizona that a just-over 13,000 square-foot building, with three apparatus bays, and 10 dorm rooms is the model and prototype fire station that will satisfy Queen Creek well into the future,” Gray points out.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
fox10phoenix.com
Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal
No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
AZFamily
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale police officers holding fundraiser to help get girl to Disneyland before she loses her sight
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police in Avondale are working to give a precious gift to a local girl. That gift is a trip to Disneyland, before the girl, known as Ana, forever loses her sight. The story with Ana began a few years ago, when she was rescued by knights dressed...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Cops Criticized for Releasing Limited Bodycam Footage After Fatal Shooting
After Ali Osman was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers on September 24, grieving family members requested to view the officers' body camera footage of his last moments — all of the footage. But for two weeks, they received nothing. Then, on October 7, the Phoenix Police Department...
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
Comments / 0