Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to Walmart took an ugly turn in the self-checkout line. According to Huntsville Police, a man wearing a mask man beat up the man in front of him in line who was sitting in a motorized shopping scooter. Apparently, the man in the mask...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Resident-TVA dispute update

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional. Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash. Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash. DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement. Updated: 2 hours ago. DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation

DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash near Skyline

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bridgeport man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, Michael D. Cooper was killed in the early morning wreck on October 19. The 65-year-old’s Ford Ranger reportedly collided head-on with a Toyota SUV driven by a 19-year-old from Scottsboro. The Ford truck overturned following the collision.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Huntsville woman held on $1.5 million bond on drug trafficking charges

A Huntsville woman is in the Madison County jail on drug trafficking charges. According to Huntsville police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested Brittney Simpson, 34. Investigators said they recovered a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl while executing a search warrant. She is being held...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

