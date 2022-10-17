Read full article on original website
WAFF
Prosecutors continue to call witnesses in 2018 Guntersville triple murder trial
Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors will start Friday morning by calling more witnesses to the stand to testify against a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. Jimmy Spencer will have a shortened day in the courtroom on Friday. The judge plans to end proceedings around lunchtime...
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to Walmart took an ugly turn in the self-checkout line. According to Huntsville Police, a man wearing a mask man beat up the man in front of him in line who was sitting in a motorized shopping scooter. Apparently, the man in the mask...
Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
WAFF
Opening statements start Thursday morning in Guntersville murder trial
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the trial of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. He’s the man accused of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy in 2018. Prosecutors and Spencer’s defense attorneys are set to lay out some of...
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
"I think that is the only thing you have left is a name."
Alabama: Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
Suspect shot by Decatur Police officer released, taken to Morgan County Jail
The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month has been released from the hospital and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
WAFF
New details released during preliminary hearing for man accused of killing HCS employee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details came out in court on Wednesday during the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing a Huntsville City Schools employee. 22-year-old Cameron Doughty is accused of shooting and killing Larry Rice back in July. This all started when investigators say Doughty tried to...
WAFF
Resident-TVA dispute update
Alabama: Decatur City Schools reports altercation between bus driver, parent
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
WAFF
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
WAFF
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
WAFF
Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation
DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
WAFF
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash near Skyline
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bridgeport man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, Michael D. Cooper was killed in the early morning wreck on October 19. The 65-year-old’s Ford Ranger reportedly collided head-on with a Toyota SUV driven by a 19-year-old from Scottsboro. The Ford truck overturned following the collision.
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
radio7media.com
Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Huntsville woman held on $1.5 million bond on drug trafficking charges
A Huntsville woman is in the Madison County jail on drug trafficking charges. According to Huntsville police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested Brittney Simpson, 34. Investigators said they recovered a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl while executing a search warrant. She is being held...
