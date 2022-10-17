'The Watcher' on Netflix starring Jennifer Coolidge takes place in New Jersey, but filmed in Westchester, NY

Read full article on original website
Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island ShopRite to have assault charge dropped on condition of good behavior
Back in June, Giuliani claimed that getting slapped on the back felt like being "shot," and alleged that he could have "cracked" his skull and "died."
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Woman's 80-Square-Foot NYC Apartment
One woman is going viral after touring viewers on the apartment that she rents for $650 per month.
Popculture
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Man pays $1,100 a month for 95-square-foot NYC apartment and shares a bathroom down the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
Kate Middleton’s mom visits ShopRite stores in NJ
Yes, that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, the one married to William, son of the king. So, why was her mother visiting New Jersey ShopRite supermarkets?. To promote her line of party supplies. As part of her tour around the Garden State, she has been to Aberdeen, Hazlet, Middletown...
Bear attacks Connecticut boy, 10, in backyard
A 10-year-old boy in Connecticut was hospitalized after a black bear attacked him in the backyard of his grandfather’s home Sunday, local media reported this week. The bear was euthanized after the attack in Morris, a town of around 2,200 northwest of Waterbury, around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told NBC Connecticut.
Staff Forced to Drain Fountain at Danbury Fair Mall After Swim Trend
NOTICE: To my knowledge, this prank is no longer trending OR a problem. I'm only one man and I'm not a teenager so I just got wind that it was a rough summer for security at the Danbury Fair Mall. WARNING: Do NOT try the stunt below as you could...
History: Pygmy Humans on Display
The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York
While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized
Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared. According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...
