Broken Arrow Police say they're seeing an increase in the number of mail thefts with more than 80 such reports since the beginning of 2022. Investigators say thieves are taking checks, washing them, and then cashing them for different amounts. BAPD says the post office near Kenosha and County Line Road is being heavily targeted. Anyone with information on who's responsible should contact the U-S Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO