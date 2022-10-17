Read full article on original website
Victim In Tulsa Axe Attack Dies From Injuries
The man who was attacked with an axe and struck in the head has died from his injuries, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old James "Jimmy" Patterson was sitting on the couch in the apartment eating when Israel Trejo was standing in the living room holding an axe that he was trying to buy from someone else.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Shooting, Killing Total Stranger
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a total stranger, in order to impress a gang. Prosecutors say Devon Blevins saw Maurice Burgess riding a bike and leaned out of the window and shot burgess because he was hoping to impress the "Savage Boys" Gang. A jury found him guilty of murder in September 2021 and on Thursday a Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced him to life in prison.
Deputy US Marshal Arrested, Accused Of Driving While Drunk
A deputy U.S. Marshal is accused of driving the wrong way on Highway 169 while drunk early Thursday morning. Collinsville Police said they stopped Robert Dodd after he nearly hit three drivers on the highway around one in the morning. They said Dodd admitted he'd had a few drinks at...
3 Injured In 2 Vehicle Crash In Tulsa; Police Investigating Cause
Tulsa Police are investigating a crash that happened at around 1:00 a.m. Friday near South Yale Avenue and U.S. Route 66. Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light, hit a car and then crashed into the Midtown Flea Market near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
Pittsburg Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect In Holly Cantrell's Murder
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. The Pittsburg County Sheriff says he became emotional when he told Holly's family Cody Ketchum was in custody, especially after all her family has been through the past five years. "We got him in...
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Mail Thefts
Broken Arrow Police say they're seeing an increase in the number of mail thefts with more than 80 such reports since the beginning of 2022. Investigators say thieves are taking checks, washing them, and then cashing them for different amounts. BAPD says the post office near Kenosha and County Line Road is being heavily targeted. Anyone with information on who's responsible should contact the U-S Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Tulsa Police Chief On Violent Crime Trend Among Young People
TULSA, Okla. - Violent crimes involving high school students appear to be increasing around Tulsa such as the recent shooting at McClain. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined News On 6 to talk about what the department is doing to help change this trend.
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Search For Missing Teen
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police are looking for a teenaged girl who hasn't been seen in a week. Police shared a picture of 15-year-old Naveah Dye, who was last seen in Eufaula. If you know where she is, call 918-732-7800 and ask to speak to an investigator.
Morning Cold Could Be Responsible For Woman's Death Outside Day Center, TPD Says
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said a woman was found dead outside of the Day Center near Archer and Denver. Officers say they were called out just before 7 a.m. and found the woman outside the building. TPD said the...
Rogers County Man Scheduled To Be Executed Thursday
The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee
A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery
Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
Oktoberfest Back In Full Swing In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Oktoberfest is in full swing and celebrating Bavarian culture with music, food, drinks, and games. News On 6's Meredith McCown visited River West Festival Park Friday morning to give us a look at some of the excitement.
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Groundbreaking On New Child Care Center In Broken Arrow
A new pre-school center under construction was praised by local officials for helping meet the demand for early childcare. The center, a national franchise called "The Learning Experience," is building its third location in the Tulsa area, not far from several other childcare providers, in a growing area. The new...
Pryor Teacher Is Finalist For Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year
Twelve teachers were recently named finalists for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year. One of the finalists, Julie Osburn, is a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Pryor. Every morning as Osburn is setting up her classroom, she is greeted by her second-grade students who are excited to get to learning. It's one of the reasons Osburn continues teaching after 28 years.
Community Remembers Life Of Long-Time Employee Of Tulsa Air & Space Museum
People in the community are remembering one of the most notable employees at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. Millie Lowe was the first employee hired at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum 28 years ago, she died at the age of 92 and kept working at the facility until her death. Executive Director Tonya Blansett says Lowe's memory is ingrained in the lives of so many people who worked and visited the museum.
Tulsa WWII Veteran Honored With France's Highest Award
A WWII veteran in Tulsa received one of France's most prestigious awards. He was one of the first soldiers to hit Omaha Beach on D-Day. The French government presented Bill Parker with the Legion of Honor on Thursday. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez shared his story.
