Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seeking missing juvenile
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for for a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Hannah Simmons is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a slim build. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown teenager charged with armed robbery
The Massachusetts State Police have charged an Edgartown man with armed robbery, threat to commit a crime, and possession of liquor under 21 years of age following an incident in Oak Bluffs. Jordan Coyle, 18, allegedly robbed a man in marshland along South Circuit Avenue using a paintball gun fashioned...
capecod.com
Man injured at Bourne landfill
BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Charlene Casey gets 60 days in jail for causing death of 2-year-old
Charlene Casey, the South Boston woman convicted of causing the death of a toddler pedestrian in a chain reaction car crash in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, with the sentence suspended except for 60 days. Judge Katie Cook Rayburn also ordered Casey, 67, to also complete...
capecod.com
Two injured in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound near the Stir Crazy restaurant. One vehicle ended up in the woods the other was in the road with heavy damage to its rear. A Falmouth ambulance assisted in transporting victims to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Recordings show police did not chase pickup
Responding to social media posts critical of police response to a speeding white pickup truck that reached 100 mph on Thursday, Oct. 13, through Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury, the Tisbury Police have issued a press release that contains the on-air transmissions by police officers that night. “It has come...
capecod.com
Dennis Police implement comfort dog K9 program
DENNIS – Chief John Brady is pleased to announce the Dennis Police Department has implemented a Comfort Dog K9 Program. K9 Winnie is a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever, an AKC Certified Therapy Dog, and her handler is Officer Kathleen Keating, a 22-year veteran of the DPD. K9 Winnie is...
capecod.com
Bourne rescuers respond to reported finger amputation
BOURNE – Bourne rescuers were called to a possible construction accident Wednesday morning. Crews were called to Shore Road in Monument Beach where a person reportedly had a finger at least partially amputated. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Boaters safe after vessel capsizes on Mashpee Pond
MASHPEE – Two boaters are safe after their vessel capsized on Mashpee Pond off Birch Way sometime after 7:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, one of the victims made it to shore and called for help for the 2nd victim. A Good Samaritan located the other victim and brought him to shore. Both victims were transported to a hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Man injured by chainsaw in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was injured while using a chainsaw in Brewster Wednesday morning. Rescuers responded to the 900 block of Millstone Road about 10:30 AM to find the saw had kicked back on the user causing facial injuries. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injuries one person
HYANNIS – Just before noon Tuesday there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way in Hyannis. One driver was evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The other driver was not injured. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating.
whdh.com
Raynham Police seek public’s help finding missing teen girl
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when she is believed to have left home. She was reported missing by a family member from the area of Orchard and King Streets.
Police searching for missing New Bedford man
The man named Francisco was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County streets.
capecod.com
State Police investigating fatal crash on I-495 in Wareham
WAREHAM – At 10:54 PM Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Wareham that caused the death of a teenage girl. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Toyota Sienna was southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, veered off the road...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
capecod.com
Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded after a vessel capsized in rough waters in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 PM off Waquoit Landing Road near the Waquoit Yacht Club. The fire boat brought the mariner safely to shore where he was evaluated by rescuers. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened westbound just past Route 132 (Exit 68) sometime after 5:30 PM. Only one lane was getting by the crash scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments / 3