newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022. Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities...
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after police chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 12:14 am Thursday, Fargo police department received a call of an ongoing disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave S. Police were searching for a a green 2000 Chevy Tahoe and when found, the vehicle sped off leading...
valleynewslive.com
12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Moorhead Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 1200 blk. of 30th Ave. S. around 7:15 p.m. They say the driver of a 2000 Dodge Journey was westbound on 30th Ave. S., when he struck the child at the intersection of 12th St. S..
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
valleynewslive.com
Maplelag Resort fire cause “undetermined”
CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s office says the State Fire Marshal deemed the cause of the Maplelag Resort fire “undetermined”. The beloved resort went up in flames on October 10th. The three-story, 54,000 square foot lodge crumbled into ash. Fire crews say...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
valleynewslive.com
Active threat training at DGF in Glyndon Thursday
GLYNDON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - There will be a large law enforcement presence in and around the DGF school in Glyndon Thursday. The Clay County Sherriff’s Office, along with Moorhead and Glyndon Police, will be conducting active threat training. They’ll be out there from 1 p.m. to 10...
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect on the run after stabbing man in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a man is on the run after stabbing another man early this morning in Mahnomen County. Officials say it was shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when a man was brought to a Mahnomen emergency room with stab wounds to the back. The victim was soon flown to Fargo for care.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man arrested for fleeing authorities
(Emerado, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase through Grand Forks and Trail Counties. A trooper tried to stop a car on Highway 2 near Emerado for speeding Monday afternoon but the driver took off, with speeds topping 120 mph. Troopers set out stop sticks near the Reynolds/Buxton exit but the fleeing driver turned onto a county road. He was eventually stopped just north of the beet plant in Hillsboro.
trfradio.com
Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit
A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
kvrr.com
Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov.,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
