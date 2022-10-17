Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Suburban Times
JAVA Tacoma: To Bean or Not to Bean – Play Review
The Play: “JAVA TACOMA: To Bean or Not to Bean was the eighth and final installment of an original sitcom for the stage that Dukesbay began in 2011. The play was written by Aya Hashiguchi. This theatrical serial is generously peppered with local Tacoma humor as well as a storyline involving current politics and zingers about science fiction TV from decades ago. It is rated PG for occasional adult humor.” It’s a combination of slapstick and skewering a well deserved target.
The Suburban Times
Youth Marine Education Vessel Arrives in Tacoma
Submitted by Youth Marine Foundation. Sunny skies and about 260 people welcomed the MV Doolin-Rogers to Tacoma last week. The Tacoma Youth Marine Center will use the 100-foot vessel for Sea Scouts and other marine training programs and education. In addition, all Tacoma Public Schools seventh grade classes will be...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
The Suburban Times
Grave Concerns hosting Oct. 22 Service Project. Public Invited
Submitted by Grave Concerns. For twenty years the Grave Concerns project has been bringing dignity to former patients who died while resident at Western State Hospital between 1871 and 1950. There are 3,200 such graves located in the Pioneer Cemetery currently within the boundaries of Fort Steilacoom Park. Patient graves were originally marked with a small numbered concrete block as the only form of identification. Grave Concerns endeavors to replace the numbered markers with a granite gravestone containing the name, and birth and death dates of each individual. About 1800 grave markers have been installed thus far.
The Suburban Times
University Place Library Christmas Book Sale
Submitted by Friends of the University Place Library. The Friends of the University Place Library will hold their annual Christmas Book Sale at the UP Library on Saturday, November 26th. Hundreds of new and gently used books and other media items will be offered at bargain prices to raise funds for other library events. Textbooks, fiction, movies, music and much more will be available to read, watch, listen to, or to stuff stockings! Come early for the best selection!
The Suburban Times
Free Online Tutoring for Clover Park School District Middle and High School Students
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District has an amazing online tutoring resource for students through Paper! Secondary students have access to 24/7, unlimited assistance from highly trained tutors who provide quick essay feedback and real-time answers to challenging questions. HOMEWORK HELP. Paper’s tutors can help students who...
The Suburban Times
Video: The Call We Carry
Tacoma Fire Department Video. Follow the journeys of 4 Tacoma Firefighters, as they share their stories of pain, sacrifice, and resiliency in the midst of an unprecedented call volume increase. The film provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of those who put it all on the line everyday, in an effort to prove once and for all that NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE…
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
The Suburban Times
Holiday Blue Lights in Lakewood Returns!
Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we will install blue lights for Lakewood’s Nights of Lights for a third year. To give you some background: Norton Clapp and his wife Mary, developed Lakewood Center (The Colonial Center), one of...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Pierce County Library to serve community in interim location
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Lakewood Pierce County Library has secured a property for an interim library location on Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. and Alpharetta St. S.W., a few blocks north of the current Lakewood Library. After a comprehensive review of available properties and...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Arts Month – Tacoma Studio Tour – October 2022
The pamphlet came in the mail. I never saw it. I got an email from my friend Chris who told me about the art show two days before the event. When I mentioned it to Peg, she said “Yes. We’re going.”. Peg and I made a couple of...
KING-5
Plant propagation with Ciscoe
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is a big fan of fall freebies in the garden. "It's early fall, and this is a great time to get free plants! So I'm gonna propagate one of my favorites!” he declared. The first thing you need is good seeding...
The Suburban Times
Tom and Meg Names Family Foundation Commits $10 Million to University of Puget Sound Athletics
University of Puget Sound announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – The Tom and Meg Names Family Foundation affirmed its longstanding support of University of Puget Sound’s athletics programs with a new commitment of $10 million to bolster the college’s endowment for athletics programming, helping to elevate Logger athletics to new heights.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thomas Family Farm: A must-go Halloween experience for all ages
SNOHOMISH—Each October, the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish transforms its historic site into a Halloween playground for anyone seeking an unforgettable one-of-the-kind experience for the whole family. Apart from other pumpkin patches, this 100-year-old farm includes escape rooms, a corn maze, beer garden, hayride, apple cannon, giant slide, games, mini golf, and paintball activities.
idesignarch.com
Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden
Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
The Suburban Times
A Community of Hope for Pierce County
Pierce County’s chronically homeless are the most challenging to place and keep in supportive housing. A proposed microhome site with wraparound services could be the solution for many of our most vulnerable residents. Learn more about the project at piercecountywa.gov/village.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
Finally! An Affordable Comic-Con in Washington
Everyone knows that money is tight now days, and we are having to decide where to spend our entertainment dollar. For someone like me who is a big nerd at heart (and who isn’t nerdy in some form, thanks to all of the super hero movies), it’s getting a little extra hard. Do I want this book, movie, game, gas in my car, DINNER FOR MY FAMILY!?!?
The Suburban Times
Veterans wanted for County Advisory Board
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to apply for the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for Pierce County veterans and their families by advising the County on the needs of veterans and available programs. Learn more and apply: http://PierceCOuntyWa.Gov/Veterans.
KING-5
Enjoy spirits — and, spirits — at this historic bar in Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — An historic bar in Pioneer Square is known for specializing in spirits... and, spirits. Merchants Café and Saloon was established in 1890 in the heart of Pioneer Square and is a tourist destination for visitors who like ghost stories. But lead bartender Michael Harris, who was...
