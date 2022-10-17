Read full article on original website
Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team
Vol fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama. A Vol fan tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama. UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT. Director of...
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. ‘You have to work...
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
Lady Vols picked 2nd in the SEC, 5th in AP Preseason Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers. Expectations for a program the coach says has the maturity and the experience to handle.
Notable matchups for week 10 of Varsity All Access
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The penultimate week of the high school football regular season kicks off Thursday evening, as a pair of region foes battle for playoff positioning in a televised matchup. Carter (4-4, 1-2) travels south of the river having won four of its last five games. The Hornets are looking to sting a South-Doyle (2-6, 1-2) team that can do some damage with its rushing attack.
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
Governor Lee assures Tennesseans the state will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. Your headlines from 10/21 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver Alert out of Loudon County, Zoo Giraffe in hospice, Iranian troops in Crimea. UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. Updated: 12...
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium. Multiple students reported being sexually assaulted at Neyland Stadium during the Alabama game on Saturday, according to an email sent to students by the university. Updated: 2 hours ago. The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking...
Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Annual Pansy Project Kickoff is returning in October and will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Decorating Knoxville can help promote awareness and remind the community of the achievements of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.
‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. As the presale continues for...
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From freezing to 60s today, at least the afternoons are gradually warming for now, but the mornings slowly catch up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Noticeable warming trend this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start Friday, but more sunshine and milder temperatures help us out this afternoon and on through your weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Loudon Co. man
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to induce labor. Updated: 5...
Frosty cold Friday morning to more mild temperatures this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start Friday, but more sunshine and milder temperatures are expected by the afternoon hours!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.
Another freezing cold start to the day Wednesday with more sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be another freezing cold start to the day Wednesday, but we are expected to see more sunshine! Temperatures remain below average for the week, but we gradually warm up each day. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Missing elderly man found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer
The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee Park., Oct. 18 and 19, 2022 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A man and his wife were driving down Winfield Dunn Parkway...
