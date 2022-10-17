ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team

Vol fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama. A Vol fan tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama. UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT. Director of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. ‘You have to work...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

That was fast: Tennessee erects new goalposts following field storming

Just 3 days after Tennessee football fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts and threw them in the Tennessee river, the athletic department has erected replacements. They were racing against the clock, after all. Tennessee hosts UT Martin this week and Kentucky after that on Oct. 29. Tennessee’s athletic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable matchups for week 10 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The penultimate week of the high school football regular season kicks off Thursday evening, as a pair of region foes battle for playoff positioning in a televised matchup. Carter (4-4, 1-2) travels south of the river having won four of its last five games. The Hornets are looking to sting a South-Doyle (2-6, 1-2) team that can do some damage with its rushing attack.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium. Multiple students reported being sexually assaulted at Neyland Stadium during the Alabama game on Saturday, according to an email sent to students by the university. Updated: 2 hours ago. The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From freezing to 60s today, at least the afternoons are gradually warming for now, but the mornings slowly catch up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Annual Pansy Project Kickoff is returning in October and will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Decorating Knoxville can help promote awareness and remind the community of the achievements of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.
KNOXVILLE, TN

