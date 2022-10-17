Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
wvlt.tv
Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team
Vol fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama. A Vol fan tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama. UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT. Director of...
Just In: Vols Announce Uniform Combo For UT Martin Game
Tennessee Football has announced the uniform combination for their upcoming matchup against UT Martin this Saturday. Tennessee is choosing to rock the all orange uniforms for the battle against the fellow UT team. The No. 3 Vols are aiming to continue their undefeated season this ...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
Chaos is here: Tennessee busts up the Georgia-Alabama SEC party
Chaos has come to the SEC. By the time this season's done, the wild revelry that consumed Knoxville last Saturday night might look less like a once-in-a-generation celebration and more like the start of a conference-redefining upheaval. Not so long ago – like, six weeks – Alabama and Georgia were...
wvlt.tv
CATCH UP QUICK
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. ‘You have to work...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
saturdaydownsouth.com
That was fast: Tennessee erects new goalposts following field storming
Just 3 days after Tennessee football fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts and threw them in the Tennessee river, the athletic department has erected replacements. They were racing against the clock, after all. Tennessee hosts UT Martin this week and Kentucky after that on Oct. 29. Tennessee’s athletic...
wvlt.tv
Notable matchups for week 10 of Varsity All Access
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The penultimate week of the high school football regular season kicks off Thursday evening, as a pair of region foes battle for playoff positioning in a televised matchup. Carter (4-4, 1-2) travels south of the river having won four of its last five games. The Hornets are looking to sting a South-Doyle (2-6, 1-2) team that can do some damage with its rushing attack.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
wvlt.tv
Governor Lee assures Tennesseans the state will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. Your headlines from 10/21 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver Alert out of Loudon County, Zoo Giraffe in hospice, Iranian troops in Crimea. UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. Updated: 12...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
wvlt.tv
‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. As the presale continues for...
wvlt.tv
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium. Multiple students reported being sexually assaulted at Neyland Stadium during the Alabama game on Saturday, according to an email sent to students by the university. Updated: 2 hours ago. The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking...
supertalk929.com
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
wvlt.tv
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From freezing to 60s today, at least the afternoons are gradually warming for now, but the mornings slowly catch up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
wvlt.tv
Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Annual Pansy Project Kickoff is returning in October and will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Decorating Knoxville can help promote awareness and remind the community of the achievements of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Comments / 0