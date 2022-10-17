ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MCSO: Deputy injured in Phoenix assault

 3 days ago

A suspect who pointed a gun at people and later assaulted a deputy has been arrested, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, where they were told a person was acting erratically and pointing a gun a people in the area.

The suspect assaulted a deputy and went into a home.

MCSO and the Phoenix Police Department set up a perimeter at the home, and the suspect was later taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

