Read full article on original website
Related
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors
Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
findingfarina.com
A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022
Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Designer Emily Henderson's Savvy Tips For Selecting Kid-Friendly Furniture
Living room furniture isn't always kid-friendly. Luckily, designer Emily Henderson has some tips for selecting pieces to prevent kids from bumping their heads.
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
A Youtube video of a tiny, $650/month apartment with its bathroom in the hallway went viral. The renter, Alaina Randazzo, says she left a luxury apartment and now saves $1,850 per month. Randazzo says New York is expensive, and micro-living allows her to invest and travel. New Yorkers love to...
CNBC
Go inside the most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons: $150,000,000
This $150-million beachfront estate is the priciest for sale in the Hamptons. The 4-acre oceanfront compound hidden behind tall hedges and an electronic mansion gate is called La Dune and the estate includes a pair of mansions with a total of 21,000 sq ft of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 baths. The grounds include a private gravel drive, two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court. If the home sells for any where near its asking price it will break a record in the Hamptons, but it hasn't been easy to find a buyer. The 9-figure trophy home has been on and off the market since 2016. Take an exclusive tour with CNBC's Ray Parisi and La Dune's listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
8 best portable heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter
We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer...
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
tvinsider.com
‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
An Art Expert Appraised a Vase at $1,950. It Sold for $7.5 Million—So He Was Fired.
Talk about a bad day at the office. A French auction house fired one of its art experts after their appraisal of a vase massively missed the mark. Last week, Osenat auctioned a Chinese tianquiping vase for more than 7.7 million euros ($7.5 million)—9.1 million euros ($8.8 million) after fees. The problem is that the art expert who appraised it for the French auction house expected it to fetch less than 2,000 euros ($1,940). After a bidding war ensued between Chinese buyers to drive up the price, the vase didn’t appear to be “quite ordinary” as the auction house had...
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
The World's Oldest Whiskey Just Sold For An Astronomical Price
Where you stand between teetotaller and alcohol aficionado will likely determine whether you think old liquor is something you cherish or something you throw away when you clean out your grandparents' house. But, if Sotheby's is to be believed, age equals a lot of money. Indeed, if you were looking to dip your toe in the aged-whiskey market, the opening item from the famed auction house's 2019 The Ultimate Whiskey Collection auction catalog at £2,600 – £3,500, (about $2,900 and $3,900). This was for nine bottles of 18-year-old Macallan from the 1980s and '90s. Given that a new bottle may cost you upwards of $400, these bottles actually turned out to be a bargain, so long as you have four grand up front (via Total Wine).
I’m a home expert – 7 tips to do now to make your house warmer for the winter without relying on the heating
WITH energy bills spiralling lately, one concern many of us have is how we will be able to afford to heat our homes this winter. It's a depressing state of affairs, and something families with young children and the elderly or vulnerable may be particularly concerned about. While there's no...
Ant Anstead Is Selling the Laguna Beach ‘Dream’ House He Bought After Christina Haack Split – See Photos!
Some big changes are in the works for TV personality Ant Anstead. On Wednesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host listed his Laguna Beach, CA home for a whopping $3.3 million, Dirt reported. He bought the home last year, almost a year after his split with HGTV star Christina Haack. The...
House Digest
New York, NY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0