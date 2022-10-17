Read full article on original website
The holidays are fast approaching and so is "Cuffing Season"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.
Give your skin some extra TLC in the upcoming winter months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is coming and that means not only dry air outside, but it also means dry heat in our homes. Neither are good for the skin. It’s so crucial you give your skin a little more TLC during the winter months. Here’s Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetic's top 5 ways to nourish your skin and keep it hydrated and glowing all winter long.
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
Charlotte organization making a difference for adults with developmental disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just a few miles north of Uptown Charlotte is the headquarters for Nevins Inc., a unique organization that's helped adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for decades. Nevins, Inc. has been around since 1959 and has been the leading organization for this cause in the Charlotte...
Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Wheelz Pizza. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
'When you look good you play good' | Charlotte barber shop gives discounted cuts to help girls' basketball team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawn Tapley is the co-owner of barber school Premier Grooming Academy and a father to Gabby Tapely who plays on the Mallard Creek High School's girls' basketball team. He noticed his daughter’s team had a low budget and limited resources, so he decided to use his...
Pick up food for your next tailgate at Angry Ale's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking to bring food to your next tailgate, Angry Ale's is your tailgating take-out spot. Order, pickup and get on your way to your tailgate!. Buffalo Cauliflower: fresh chopped cauliflower, lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce (buffalo, honey hot, or sweet Thai) with a side of ranch.
Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's teaming up for joint location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pike Nursery. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,
NC child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Fall and Christmas at the Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our area of the state is in beautiful color right now, and spending time on the grounds of Biltmore is a wonderful way to experience the season. One of their favorite suggestions...
Showmars celebrates their 40th Anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Showmars. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks a huge milestone for Showmars... their 40th anniversary!. Here to tell us more about how they got to where they are now, and...
Three Charlotte-area colleges among the best in North Carolina, WalletHub says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Admissions deadlines are quickly approaching for aspiring college students, but WalletHub says families won't have to look far beyond the Charlotte area for a great education. The personal finance website recently took a look at the best colleges and universities for 2023, analyzing everything from tuition...
Here's why your Thanksgiving turkey is going to cost more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been food shopping lately, you know, everything is more expensive these days including holiday food favorites. Turkey prices climbed 17% in the past year, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's not just inflation making the main attraction of your Thanksgiving feast more expensive.
