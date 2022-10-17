Once known as one of the great gods of Mopar, Plymouth has made a name for itself over the years for producing some of the most excellent muscle cars in history. This American automotive legend was one of the biggest manufacturers of Mopar muscle globally, which came from making cars such as the RoadRunner, GTX, and Barracuda. The GTX, in particular, was an astonishing achievement as it pushed the limits of what a muscle car should be. It's almost like riding the line between pony cars and muscle cars with immense power and a lighter frame than most. Utilizing the best that the Mopar engine team had to offer, the GTX became an icon in its own right as it took the automotive world by storm.

