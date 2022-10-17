Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Sophia Fall Festival returns after pandemic hiatus
SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – One local community gets together to celebrate for the first time in three years. The town of Sophia celebrates its Fall Festival on Main Street this Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2022. The festival features games, karaoke, raffles, contests, prizes, and much more.
WDBJ7.com
Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Resort is opening up about a special film project that took place over the summer. “Christmas at The Greenbrier” will debut on Fox Nation streaming services on Thanksgiving. The project required The Greenbrier to host Christmas in July for two weeks...
City of Bluefield invites community to be apart of this years Christmas festivities
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community, businesses, and media are invited to attend the upcoming West Virginia’s Christmas City 2022 Town Hall meeting. The City of Bluefield is asking for citizens and businesses to be involved with the event and looking for ideas and volunteers. “We will discuss the Firemen’s Christmas Parade, the Holiday of Lights, and the Downtown Christmas Festival. Toge er we can make Bluefield the greatest city in America.”
Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike
Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
WVNT-TV
Galleria Shoppers Can Eat More Chik’in for Thanksgiving
BECKLEY, WV — (WVNS)– Fast-food lovers who want to “eat more Chik’in” for Thanksgiving got good news when the owner of Chick-fil-A at Galleria Plaza, Richard Jarrell, announced on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, that the store could re-open as early as the first week of November.
Princeton Police Department’s Explorers Program starts October 29
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s Police Department announced the return of its Explorer’s Program today. The Princeton Police Department has announced its Explorer’s Program will begin October 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton. Some of the topics taught in the up coming weeks will be, Halloween safety, gun safety, bullying and […]
lootpress.com
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WDTV
Oldest Mercer County resident celebrates 102nd birthday
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dolores “Dody” Pritchett celebrated her 102nd birthday at her home at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield. Mrs. Pritchett was suprised by all the attention she was getting. She says she isn’t anything special, but we all think she is. her advice for a long life is pretty simple.
Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WVNT-TV
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition hosting blanket drive
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting a blanket drive throughout the winter. The SpreadTheWarmth Project is aiming to collect new and gently used blankets for those who have unstable or no housing. Donations are open to anyone. Drop off locations can be found...
WDTV
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest single-day festivals, and yet, its reach spans days and even weeks before and after the actual event. “We’ve been seeing it for the past two weeks here in the office,” said Beckley Sullivan. “Our phones started...
woay.com
Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
Three local counties bring water system to area in need
Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District. Raleigh […]
Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
woay.com
Greenbrier County resident honored for recycling efforts
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia honors Lucie Refsland as a Recycling Champion for her dedication to recycling. Refsland, of Lewisburg, has been recycling for decades and is a Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority board member. Refsland volunteers at Greenbrier Recycling Center and hosts a...
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
Third bridge deck replacement to start on I-77 this weekend
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority (WVPA) is continuing construction on the turnpike near Ghent this weekend. The WVPA will begin construction on the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent. The construction will begin at 6 P.M. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The bridge deck […]
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
WTAP
Young entrepreneur in Mullens opens boxing gym in hometown
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hope McNeely is a young entrepreneur in her twenties who wants a safe space for children and adults to be able to go to, so she created A-Train Boxing and Fitness Studio is located in Mullens. It’s a studio geared towards the discipline of the sport of...
