Read full article on original website
Related
A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Celebrity Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
WRGB
Cycle Nation raises funds, awareness for American Stroke Association
A stationary cycling event Tuesday night raising money and awareness for stroke victims. The fundraiser is known as Cycle Nation, designed to provide education to tonight's attendees while raising money for the American Stroke Association to invest in research and treatments for strokes. CBS 6 was able to speak with...
Comments / 0