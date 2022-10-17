Read full article on original website
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Montana’s Most Famous Horror Movie
The movie industry has become increasingly prominent in Montana recently, but movies set or filmed here tend to represent only a few preeminent genres. There is one genre in particular that we don't see a lot of in our state. Movies made in Montana are most commonly westerns or thrillers,...
Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
THURSDAY: Huge Chunk of Montana Under Fire Weather Watch
A long, warm autumn comes with some risk as well over 1/2 of Montana is under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday. The GOOD news is that this dangerous period of time should be short lived with rain, snow and much cooler temperatures covering the entire state of Montana this weekend. Some regions are expecting significant snowfall in the higher elevations.
Montana Gov Greg Gianforte Welcomes Land Purchase For Public Access
This week, Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed the purchase of 5,700 acres in the Big Snowy Mountain Range. This purchase provides Montanans access to 100,000 acres of state and federal lands. Greg Gianforte had this to say:. The state has a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife habitat...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s elected officials weigh in on Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal
Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal. Talk to the community — and listen. Do a thorough environmental analysis. Pay attention to conflicts with grizzly bears. Those are just some of the comments in the mix from elected leaders in Montana regarding the proposal to expand Holland...
FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana
We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?
When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
Montana, Are You Into Coasting Through Thrills? Mark Has Favorites
We've been fortunate to have gotten to have traveled as much as we have with our Flakes trips. So I often get asked questions about Mexico or the Caribbean Islands. But yesterday I got asked about roller coasters. And while I was talking, it occurred to me that I've ridden enough of them in my life that it took me a minute to pick my favorite.
Why ‘Horse Gals’ Are Their Own Special Breed in Montana, According to Mark Wilson
Earlier this morning Paul and I were talking about some of the things going on in town this week and happened to mention NILE. A few minutes later we got a call from someone I put in their own category. I call them "Horse Gals". And this special breed of...
Get a Good Quality Education at the Six Best Colleges in Montana
College can be a rewarding experience for those who want to study for a career. However, there are some colleges that just aren't as good as others. There are 16 public universities and 5 private colleges in Montana, so there are plenty of options. Where should you go for your education? Well, WalletHub is at it again, and they've found the 6 best colleges you can attend in Montana. Their new study ranked these colleges based on 7 factors; admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days
Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days A dozen passengers were aboard Gilmer, Salisbury & Company’s stagecoach as the six horses trotted leisurely up a long, wooded hill. Just as the road emerged from the timber a large gentleman with an enormous gun arose from the brush and ordered the driver to “hold up, sir!” ...
Business helping dogs prepare for Montana hunting season
For nearly twenty years, Marty Golden has been training hunting dogs, and every year when hunting season arrives, it's his opportunity to see his hard work pay off.
Let’s “UnFake” the Montana News This Election Season
I had to be careful when I brought this up on the radio with John Jackson (@pvtjokerus via Twitter). He's a retired federal law enforcement officer who has also served alongside the military in places like Afghanistan, and I also happen to be an Iraq/Afghan veteran. Needless to say, when I mention that we are going to "un-F" something...it could go south very quickly...ha.
mtpr.org
The referendum on Montana's 'born alive' bill, explained
A controversial referendum on the November ballot with roots in the pro-life movement could have implications that extend beyond abortion rights. LR-131, a referendum for the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, would require doctors provide resuscitative care to infants born at any stage of development, or face penalties. Proponents of...
