Lima, OH

Jail time ordered after juror no-show gives judge ‘attitude’

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — A Lima woman who reportedly responded to a notice to appear in Allen County Common Pleas Court for jury duty by calling court officials last week and flatly declaring she had no intention of honoring that summons appeared in court before Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Monday.

Things only went downhill from there.

Patricia Core, 48, was sentenced to seven days in jail after she reportedly gave the judge “a lot of attitude” by being belligerent and uncooperative during Monday’s hearing, according to multiple court observers.

Core was summoned to appear for a “show cause” hearing to explain to the judge why she believed she was not required to serve on a common pleas court jury. A warrant for the woman’s arrest was issued by the court last Friday after she reportedly told the court’s jury commissioner she would not abide by the court’s order.

Kohlrieser, apparently unhappy with the woman’s lack of respect for the court and the judicial process, sentenced Core to seven days in jail for contempt of court.

Comments / 17

Marilyn Gunn
3d ago

her appearance tells me she shouldn't be on any jury duty are the courts that desperate that their reeling in anyone off the street?

Reply(2)
3
The Lima News

