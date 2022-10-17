ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kyle Eno
3d ago

technically you have to be 18 in nh to ride in the bed because of seatbelt laws but otherwise free reign

3
97.5 WOKQ

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Field & Stream

Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish

The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
WCAX

Facing sagging polls, Sanders to hit campaign trail for Democrats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hitting the road across Vermont -- and the nation -- to get out the votes for Democrats leading up to the midterm elections. Sanders kicks off a three-stop tour on Saturday with planned rallies in St. Albans, Barre, and Hartland. It’s...
92 Moose

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
97.5 WOKQ

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
foxbangor.com

Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state

STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
WCAX

Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court

AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent part of the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
WCAX

Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
thecentersquare.com

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
WCVB

93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
