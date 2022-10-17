Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
tysonsreporter.com
Coco’s Sodas + Sweets, opening today, introduces the ‘dirty soda’ to Vienna
Coco’s Sodas + Sweets is ready at last to give Vienna its first taste of “dirty sodas” — flavor-spiked soft drinks that originated as a coffee substitute in Mormon-heavy Utah. The soda shop officially opened today (Friday) in The Village Green shopping center at 513 Maple...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
I-66 Ramps in Fair Lakes Area to Close Next Week — The I-66 East ramps from Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road will begin closing as early as 10 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 24) “to accommodate continued construction related to the 66 Express Lanes.” They will reopen by the end of this year with the rest of the eastern section of the interstate’s new toll lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495. [VDOT]
tysonsreporter.com
Scuba company takes over Vienna dive shop, plans to build new swim center
A Vienna dive shop has been subsumed into Diventures, a swimming and scuba franchise from Nebraska that hopes to build a new aquatics facility to serve the D.C. area. The company announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it has expanded into Virginia with the acquisition of the local scuba shop Nautilus Aquatics, which has two locations in Vienna (510 Mill Street NE) and Sterling (1007A Ruitan Circle).
tysonsreporter.com
The Nose That Knows: Pearls of wisdom or not
This sponsored column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Experience Arrowine’s Tastings & Events. Have a question? Email [email protected]owine.com. So you want to make wine?. So you...
tysonsreporter.com
Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna
Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
tysonsreporter.com
Construction ‘practically’ finished on Vienna Market development
After a noisy couple of years, construction is wrapping up on the Vienna Market development that now looms over Maple Avenue. Replacing the former Marco Polo restaurant at 245 Maple Avenue West, the complex consists of 44 condominium townhomes and 8,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It broke ground in mid-2019 after a lengthy planning and design process.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
tysonsreporter.com
Roughly 25,000 voters receive incorrect voting information due to ‘printing issue’
A state elections mailer sent to around 25,000 voters incorrectly directed Town of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton voters to the wrong polling locations. The letter directs Town of Herndon residents should vote at a new location nearly thirty minutes away from the town: the Stacey C. Sherwood Community Center in the City of Fairfax.
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
mocoshow.com
Update: Lucky Numbers Played 21 Times at a Gaithersburg Beer and Wine Store Yield $1 Million Prize
On Monday we reported that Shady Grove Beer & Wine at 15904 Shady Grove Rd in Gaithersburg had sold 21 winning $1 Pick 5 tickets for the midday drawing on October 14, each worth $50,000. We now know that the winning tickets were claimed by a Princes George’s County man and that Shady Grove Beer & Wine will receive a $10,500 bonus from the Lottery for its participation in selling the tickets. Additional details below per the Maryland Lottery:
WUSA
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
Police: Man attempted to carjack woman in Silver Spring with gun
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of an attempted armed carjacking that happened in Silver Spring earlier this month. Officers with the police department responded to 13th Street, nearby the Maryland state line by D.C.,...
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
mymcmedia.org
Jeannette Black, Mother of Comedian Lewis Black, Dies at Age 104
Jeannette Black, mother of comedian and Silver Spring native Lewis Black, died in her sleep October 10 her son announced on Twitter Wednesday. Mrs. Black turned 104 on September 8. “She was a ferocious angel. When i perform you can hear her from time to time. Sarcasm was her sword....
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
livability.com
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live
A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
