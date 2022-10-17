Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Springfield YMCA Spooky Trails This Weekend
4 – 6 PM, then, scarier spooky trails from 8 – 10 PM. Get ready for an event full of surprises, food vendors, and games!
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
wmay.com
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
wmay.com
Helping Hands of Springfield Halloween Hustle 5k Fun Run and Walk Coming up This Weekend
It’s the Helping Hands of Springfield Halloween Hustle 5k Fun Run and Walk coming up Saturday, October 22nd at Lincoln Park! Come at 9 AM to get registered, take part in our silent auction and enter the costume contest.
wmay.com
Springfield Police Officers Honored For Bravery, Valor
A number of Springfield police officers have been honored for bravery and valor during the department’s annual meritorious service awards. Most of the awards were split among multiple officers. The Silver Suarez Award for distinguished police work by uniformed officers went to three officers who worked to get firearms off the streets. The William Herndon Award for plainclothes officers was given to four cops who worked to solve a triple homicide on South 10th Street.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
wmay.com
Alderman Clash Over Latest Delay In Vote On Poplar Place Project
Tempers are flaring among Springfield City Council members after another delay in approving a rehab project for the Poplar Place neighborhood. A pending ordinance would authorize more than $2 million in city funding to help pay for building demolition and renovation and road improvements in that east-side neighborhood. Aldermen voted Tuesday night to hold the ordinance in committee temporarily because they want some more documentation related to a project labor agreement and a developer’s agreement.
wmay.com
School Board Honors Zimmers, Releases Details On Naming A Successor
An emotional Springfield school board has paid tribute to the late Mike Zimmers, the longtime educator and school board member who passed away earlier this month. Several members openly wept at Monday’s meeting as they remembered his commitment to the district’s students, teachers, and staff. His chair in the school board meeting room was draped in black, a photo montage of Zimmers was played, and a resolution in his honor was read and approved by the board.
wmay.com
Wyndham Owner Pledges No Immediate Changes While Weighing Options
The owner of the Wyndham City Centre is promising not to make any big moves immediately while he weighs his options after Springfield aldermen rejected, for the third time, a zoning change that would have resulted in most of the building’s hotel rooms being converted to apartments. Al Rajabi...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
agupdate.com
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 19
• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave., about 11:10 a.m. Monday. • A girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct at 9:44 a.m. Monday after police said she...
wmay.com
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wraps up Manufacturers’ Week
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry. The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state...
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says it was a Canton man who was killed early Saturday morning following a crash in rural Peoria County. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results indicate Nathan Fall, 38, died from multiple blunt force injuries, and likely died instantly. Fall...
wmay.com
Lawsuits Over End Of Cash Bail Consolidated Into One Case In Kankakee County
Dozens of lawsuits… including one from Sangamon County… challenging the constitutionality of the state law that will end cash bail on January 1st have been consolidated into a single case to be heard in Kankakee County. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright and Sheriff Jack Campbell filed one...
Comments / 0