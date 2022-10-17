Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Free Tree Distribution Scheduled For October 22nd
Free Tree Distribution Scheduled for October 22nd (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free “Trick or Tree” tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 22 at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
1011now.com
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, Lincoln Public Schools collects and distributes winter clothes for kids in need through the Bubba’s Closet coat drive. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior. “It’s so cool to see kids...
1011now.com
DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking a way to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecasted for Lincoln this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of a few events to check out. LNK Outdoor Movie Series Presents Hocus Pocus. Join them for a night full of...
KETV.com
Mulhall's Nursery gives tips on preparing your yard for the winter
OMAHA, Neb. — The crew at Mulhall's Nursery gave KETV some tips on preparing your yard for the winter. They said you should have "winterizer" on hand — a specially formulated lawn fertilizer that helps your grass store energy for winter survival. Experts said this should be done...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
1011now.com
Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday October 23rd. The half marathon will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln. Organizers said roads will close to traffic approximately thirty minutes before the first participant and will re-open approximately thirty minutes after the last participant. Road closures...
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
1011now.com
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
WOWT
Lake Zorinsky tree removal moves forward, some residents upset
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update on an Omaha couple’s fight to save trees behind their home. The Army Corps of Engineers has been cutting boundary space around Lake Zorinsky. A controversy was brought to light when they looked at removing 50 trees. Despite taking a stand against the...
klkntv.com
Want to keep warm without breaking the bank? Black Hills has some tips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As temperatures dip, Black Hills Energy is giving its customers tips for using less natural gas and avoiding wallet-busting bills. Lowering the thermostat by a few degrees and capturing warm air by closing curtains are simple tips Black Hill suggests. If you have the money...
klkntv.com
Cigarette sparks another early morning fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln home has extensive damage following the third day of early morning fires here in the Capital City. Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue units were dispatched around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the home near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. The small fire took...
1011now.com
Capital Humane Society offering dog adoption promotion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today through the end of October, the Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee on dogs and puppies 5 months and older. Capital Humane Society is restarting the promotion at the Pieloch Adoption Center. It says that both of its locations are caring for...
KETV.com
Omaha's famous Time Out Foods announces it's up for sale
OMAHA, Neb. — A popular fried chicken restaurant has announced it's up for sale. "It's official, Time Out Chicken is for sale!" a statement from the restaurant's real estate broker said. Time Out Foods has been known as, "Omaha's best fried chicken," for more than 50 years. The family-owned...
Grant to bolster Nebraska nursing workforce efforts
OMAHA, Neb.-The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide close to $4 million over the next four years. The project, “An Innovative States-wide Nursing Workforce Clinical Preceptor Academy,” will enable work on multiple facets of nursing...
klkntv.com
As temperatures drop, Lincoln experts share how to prevent furnace fires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While there has been some cold weather recently, you don’t want your efforts to keep warm to cause a fire. Several fires have sparked in the past few days, and that’s no coincidence. Lincoln Fire & Rescue says several blazes have been the...
WOWT
14-mile stretch of Heartland Express opens
OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged. A group of veterans is rallying congress to support a bill that will help Afghans who were forced to flee their homes. Questions over Bennington school bond timing. Updated: 15 hours ago. One of the state's fastest-growing school districts...
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Mainly sunny and warm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected Friday across Nebraska and it will be warm and a bit breezy at times. Even warmer temperatures expected Saturday with record highs likely on Sunday. Much cooler, windy with showers possible on Monday. Mostly sunny and warm for the Lincoln area on...
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
