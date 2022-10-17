ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque man fined $100 during prison sentencing

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0FD5_0icO9ZQQ00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was ordered to register as a sex offender after he was sentenced for receiving child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Mychal Olson, 32, of Dubuque was sentenced to 6 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine. He is also required to serve a 10-year-term of supervised release and register on the sex offender registry.

Suspects face felony charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle, police say

The release states that Mychal pleaded guilty on April 22, during which he admitted to knowingly receiving depictions of minors involved in sexually explicit conduct in May 2019 and December 2020.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood and led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions of Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy