Pinelands’ Mike Hall is the Week 7 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
Boys Soccer – D’Eletto’s Jaw-Dropping Game-Winner Sends CBA to Shore Conference Final
NEPTUNE -- Rarely does the deck ever looked stacked against the Christian Brothers Academy soccer team -- winners of a record 11 Shore Conference Tournament championship and the current defending tournament champion. But with the current No. 1 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament missing one of its two best...
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Thursday Scoreboard, 10/20/22
After 240 scoreless minutes to open the tournament, Howell (11-2-2, 12-2-1) exploded for three goals in the second half and the Rebels topped the Hornets to reach the Shore Conference Tournament final for the first time in 15 years. Senior J.P. Candela was in the middle of all three Howell...
Girls Soccer – Howell’s Dream Season Carries Rebels to Shore Conference Tournament Final
NEPTUNE -- Upon ending her team's 2021 season ending with an NJSIAA Tournament loss to Manalapan, current Howell girls soccer senior Riley Borenstein and her fellow returning players approached then-first-year coach Miguel Arroyo and told him their intentions for the offseason. "As soon as that game against Manalapan was over,...
Jersey Mike’s Week 7 Shore Conference Football Team of the Week: Ocean Township
Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Football Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 7 is Ocean, which won a 34-28 overtime...
Surf Taco Week 6 Girls Soccer Team of the Week: Howell
The Shore Conference has, arguably, been the best girls soccer conference in the state over the last half-decade or so and the most disputable part of that statement is the term "arguably." Year after year, teams from the Shore are sprinkled throughout the state Top 20 and fill out multiple...
