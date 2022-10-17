ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry Wolves rise to No. 16 ahead of top-25 matchup

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry College football team continues to climb up the American Football Coaches Association rankings as they have moved up to No.16 in the poll following this past weekends 34-27 win over Catawba. Lenoir-Rhyne remains the only other league team to be ranked in the top-25...
NEWBERRY, SC
USC Gamecock

Veteran defensive back leaves Gamecocks football program, Beamer says

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer announced during his weekly press conference that fifth-year safety RJ Roderick is no longer with the team. TheBigSpur reported that Roderick was headed for the the transfer portal Monday night and Beamer confirmed it Tuesday afternoon. Beamer said he met with Roderick and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia HS placed on modified lockdown

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Richland School Dist. One says Columbia HS was placed on modified lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials say a shooting threat was called into the school but it is believed to be a hoax. We are told law enforcement is investigating and all students and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day. USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RSV cases rising among children nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country. One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more. Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing available at COMET Central

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing. The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street. Individuals eligible for their first Covid-19 vaccine or booster can...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolinians participate in the Great Shakeout Drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the annual Great Shakeout Drill returns, South Carolinians and people around the world are practicing what to do the moment the ground begins to shake. South Carolina Emergency Management Division says during an earthquake it is best to drop to the ground, cover your...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Recognizing our local veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia wants to honor those who served this Veterans Day. In the month of November, we would like to recognize some local veterans. If you have a veteran you think we should feature, just email us at dcurrin@abccolumbia.com or log on to our website and contact us there.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair

Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy