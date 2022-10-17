Your home, office or university affects your mood and how you think. How do we know? We looked into people's brains

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Struggling to understand the younger generation? Don't worry, research reveals it's only natural
Can't understand what the grandchildren mean? Don't worry, University of Essex research has revealed it is only natural. A new study has shown that the brain's ability to correctly recognize emotional cues in voices declines as we age. Constantina Maltezou-Papastylianou, a doctoral researcher in the Department of Psychology, has discovered...
MedicalXpress
New tool reveals what happens in the brain when we learn
Scientists at Scripps Research have developed a new tool to monitor brain plasticity—the way our brains remodel and physically adapt as we learn and experience things, from watching a movie to learning a new song or language. Their approach, which measures the proteins produced by individual types of brain cells, has the potential to both answer basic questions about how the brain works, and shed light on numerous brain diseases in which plasticity goes awry.
People Who Broke Up With Their Therapist, Tell Us Why And How You Did It
Was it something your therapist said (or didn't say?) — if so, we want to hear all about it.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Patients waiting for urgent surgery in the emergency dept. are more calm and have less pain if given a music pillow
Patients waiting in an emergency department for urgent surgery are less anxious, more relaxed and experience less pain if they are given a special music pillow to rest on, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress today (Wednesday, Oct. 19). Ms. Lisa Antonsen, a nurse in the...
MedicalXpress
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
MedicalXpress
Muscle is important for good health—here's how to maintain it after middle age
While it's almost unnoticeable to begin with, nearly every cell, organ and biological process gets a little bit worse every year we're alive starting from age 30 or so. The sum of these processes is what we know as ageing. For most of us, loss of muscle strength and mass...
MedicalXpress
The power of swearing: how obscene words influence your mind, body and relationships
By Karyn Stapleton, Catherine Loveday, Kristy Beers Fägersten and Richard Stephens, The Conversation. Swearing was long dismissed as a topic of serious research because it was assumed to be simply a sign of aggression, weak language proficiency or even low intelligence. We now have quite a lot of evidence that challenges this view, prompting us to reconsider the nature—and power—of swearing.
MedicalXpress
Your mind wanders because your brain whispers
You are sitting in a meeting at work and your mind starts to wander to another place. Suddenly, you realize that the person leading the meeting has asked you a question that you have not heard. Why does this happen?. "You actually daydream for brief moments thousands of times in...
MedicalXpress
A new environment boosts your memory (but not for everyone)
However tempting it may be, as a student, to lock yourself in your room or in favorite library nook in the days running up to an important exam, it's not a very wise choice, stresses neuroscientist Judith Schomaker. Her most recent research, done with Marit Ruitenberg and Valentin Baumann and...
MedicalXpress
Adjusting diet can help women through menopause
Altering diet can reduce unfavorable health changes associated with menopause such as blood sugar control and cholesterol levels. The research, published in eBioMedicine, is from PREDICT which is the largest study of its kind and explores menopause affects day-to-day metabolism. The study involved scientists from King's, the personalized nutrition company ZOE, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Massachusetts General Hospital.
MedicalXpress
What causes severe COVID symptoms? Research examines role of immune systems
Since the earliest months of the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians and scientists worldwide have been working to understand how exactly the virus makes us sick. That task, already complicated by COVID's rapid spread, is made more challenging by some of its unusual, seemingly inexplicable symptoms, such as blood pressure dysregulation and blood clots.
MedicalXpress
Food for thought: Study finds link between depression and unhealthy diets
A Macquarie University study of 169 adults aged 17 to 35 found those eating a Western-style diet were more likely to have lower levels of kynurenic acid (KA)—a small molecule important to a number of bodily functions—and report higher levels of depression than those eating diets rich in fresh fruit and vegetables.
What the Hell is Parallax, and Do Hunters Need to Care About it?
Parallax is a simple concept to understand, but as it relates to riflescopes it’s difficult to explain. According to Merriam-Webster, parallax is the apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object. I’m sorry, but what the hell does that mean? Let’s see if I can provide a hillbilly translation.
MedicalXpress
Increased thermogenesis in fat cells during active period of circadian rhythm limits weight gain in mice
A team of researchers at Northwestern University, working with a pair of colleagues from the University of Texas, has found that an increase in thermogenesis in fat cells during active periods of the daily circadian rhythm can limit weight gain in mice. Their paper is published in the journal Science; Damien Lagarde and Lawrence Kazak with the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute at McGill University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team on this new effort.
Comments / 0