Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial

Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State football player has died

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State football player has died. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has confirmed a young man who is an MSU football player has died. MSU Athletics released the following statement:. “Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning...
STARKVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar

On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
OXFORD, MS
hailstate.com

Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
STARKVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
OXFORD, MS
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford School District Reports 25 Flu Cases at OMS Wednesday

The flu has arrived in Oxford a little earlier than it usually does. According to the Oxford School District, there were 25 student flu cases confirmed on Wednesday at Oxford Middle School. The uptick in cases caused OMS to cancel football practice earlier this week as a preventative measure leading...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County. The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole miss men’s basketball hypes season at SEC Tipoff ’23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis, junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin represented the Rebels at the first in-person conference media day since 2019 at the 2023 SEC Tipoff at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Wednesday. The trio discussed the upcoming 2022-23...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

One person in custody for Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
OXFORD, MS

