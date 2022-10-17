The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO