Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
Officer-involved shooting in Oxford being investigated by Mississippi officials
Mississippi officials report that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford that occurred Wednesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford. MBI reports that investigators...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State football player has died
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State football player has died. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has confirmed a young man who is an MSU football player has died. MSU Athletics released the following statement:. “Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford School District Reports 25 Flu Cases at OMS Wednesday
The flu has arrived in Oxford a little earlier than it usually does. According to the Oxford School District, there were 25 student flu cases confirmed on Wednesday at Oxford Middle School. The uptick in cases caused OMS to cancel football practice earlier this week as a preventative measure leading...
Oxford Eagle
State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County. The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement....
Oxford Eagle
Ole miss men’s basketball hypes season at SEC Tipoff ’23
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis, junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin represented the Rebels at the first in-person conference media day since 2019 at the 2023 SEC Tipoff at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Wednesday. The trio discussed the upcoming 2022-23...
wtva.com
One person in custody for Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
