Read full article on original website
Related
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
criernewsroom.com
The Commuter Rail should extend its Boston lines into New Hampshire
For New Hampshire residents, there are two main ways to travel to Boston; buses from Manchester, Concord, or Londonderry, or driving their own cars. Both options can be time-consuming, expensive, and impractical, especially for daily commutes. Since the 1980s, there have been increasing calls to revive a long-lost third option; commuter rail.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
manchesterinklink.com
YDC rape and abuse criminal trials face delays after millions of documents found
CONCORD, NH – The state says it has found potentially millions of documents related to the rape and abuse of children who were incarcerated at the Sununu Youth Services Center, possibly adding months of delay to the criminal trials. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office recently disclosed to the...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
WCAX
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
Government Technology
New Hampshire DOT Uses GPS Data to Rethink Speed Limits
(TNS) — As the state traffic engineer, William Lambert hears a lot of complaints about speed limits — calls from state residents, town officials and lawmakers. Most people want Lambert to lower the limit near their home or business. But that's not always the safest route, Lambert said....
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
New England, If You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and you and I should most definitely be aware of what each of the seven colors means. There are seven according to...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
fallriverreporter.com
Poll: Massachusetts voters favor income surtax, preserving immigrant license law
OCT. 20, 2022…..Nearly six in 10 likely voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver’s licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling...
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
WMUR.com
Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire
There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
Comments / 1