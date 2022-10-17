Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers Game Review
The Milwaukee Bucks started their 2022-23 NBA season Thursday night with a trip to Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the 76ers. The Bucks were coming off a preseason where they went 0-5, and I think it’s safe to say fans wanted a strong start to the season despite missing All-Star Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton to start the season.
Lakers spacing, Cavs defense and more early NBA takeaways
With just a handful of NBA games played, we’re already seeing a baseline emerge for trends like the Lakers spacing, Cavs defense and more. With most teams only having one or two games under their belt, it’s difficult to say anything for certain. So, to avoid any brash generalizations, we will offer a few observations worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL hot seat watch: What head coaches are feeling the heat in Week 7?
The bad coaches are starting to separate from the good on this week’s NFL hot seat watch. Even with Matt Rhule out in Charlotte, expect for at least five-to-seven more NFL head-coaching vacancies to open up this season. It may be closer to six than to eight, as there...
Coach Saleh: Jets' Moore to sit vs. Broncos, won't be traded
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets’ game Sunday against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday “trading him is not an option,” but Moore will not be with the team in Denver as the Jets — at 4-2 and off to their best start since 2015 — look for a fourth straight victory. Moore, a second-round pick out of Mississippi who had 43 catches as a rookie last year, will go through workouts with trainers over the next few days and rejoin the team Monday. “In my view, whether we agree or not, it doesn’t matter, but to ask him to play a football game with where he is from a mental standpoint wouldn’t be fair to him,” said Saleh, who insisted Moore wasn’t being punished by the team. “That’s strictly my decision.”
