FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets’ game Sunday against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday “trading him is not an option,” but Moore will not be with the team in Denver as the Jets — at 4-2 and off to their best start since 2015 — look for a fourth straight victory. Moore, a second-round pick out of Mississippi who had 43 catches as a rookie last year, will go through workouts with trainers over the next few days and rejoin the team Monday. “In my view, whether we agree or not, it doesn’t matter, but to ask him to play a football game with where he is from a mental standpoint wouldn’t be fair to him,” said Saleh, who insisted Moore wasn’t being punished by the team. “That’s strictly my decision.”

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO