Framingham, MA

whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Charged In 3-Car Crash That Sent 2 To Worcester Hospital: Cops

A 66-year-old woman is being blamed for a three-car crash along Grafton Street in Worcester Wednesday that left two people with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities believe Lindora DaSilva failed to stop her car at the corner of Standish and Grafton Street just before 3:30 p.m. and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford Fusion, police said. The impact threw DaSilva's Honda into the side of a Lexus.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Laptop Stolen at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding patrons of the library, to not leave their valuables unattended. Yesterday, October 18, Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The individual reported the laptop missing just before closing at 8:21 p.m. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
AUBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston

At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
