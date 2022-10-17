Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
Patriky Sampaio Gomes, of Worcester, held without bail in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, was arraigned on six firearm-related charges including carrying...
Framingham Police Investigating Drug Activity Arrest 1 Woman
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were investigating drug activity in a Southside neighborhood and arrested one woman yesterday, October 17. Police arrested at 1:45 p.m. Rose Goguen, 50, with no known address. She was charged with trespassing and possession of a Class A drug,. “This was an investigation into possible...
whdh.com
3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
66-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Charged In 3-Car Crash That Sent 2 To Worcester Hospital: Cops
A 66-year-old woman is being blamed for a three-car crash along Grafton Street in Worcester Wednesday that left two people with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities believe Lindora DaSilva failed to stop her car at the corner of Standish and Grafton Street just before 3:30 p.m. and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford Fusion, police said. The impact threw DaSilva's Honda into the side of a Lexus.
Cash allegedly taken at Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield, left by customer by mistake
Detectives from the Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people after cash was taken that was left by a customer by accident.
Police: Laptop Stolen at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding patrons of the library, to not leave their valuables unattended. Yesterday, October 18, Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The individual reported the laptop missing just before closing at 8:21 p.m. The...
3 Crashes, 3 Poles: Sutton Police Make Series Of Drunk Driving Arrests
Three utility poles were the victims of three separate drunk driving incidents in one central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. First, police responded to a car crash where a utility pole was struck on Putnam Hill Road in Sutton around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Sutton Police said on Facebook.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Four Springfield residents arrested after cocaine, heroin seized after surveillance on Walnut Street
More than 1,000 grams of cocaine were found after a Springfield Resident Office DEA Task Force Investigation on Saturday.
Police seize rifle, drugs from Fall River home
Michael Marsden, 42, was arrested on several charges.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 45, With Stolen Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on Friday afternoon with a stolen motor vehicle. Police arrested Carlos Febus, 45, with no known address at 2:40 p.m. at 863 Concord Street. He was charged with receiving stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple warrants.
Two men charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl in Springfield after 20,000 bags seized
Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
