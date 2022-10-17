ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Dark personality traits make people susceptible to fake news

People who deny the existence of facts believe in fake news more often. People with dark personality traits—those who always put their own benefit first—are particularly often affected. These are the findings of a new study at the Human-Computer-Media Institute at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany. "Some...
Phys.org

Young people ignored in bid to stop bullying

There is a disconnect between young people's perspectives and how school bullying is treated in practice and policy in Australia, a leading expert has warned. "School bullying attracts significant research and resources globally, yet critical questions are being raised about the long-term impact of these efforts," says Dr. Ben Lohmeyer, a researcher in youth violence and bullying in Flinders University's College of Education Psychology and Social Work.
Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Phys.org

What is DLD: The most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?

Developmental language disorder or DLD is a lifelong disorder that affects language comprehension and expression. People with DLD find it more difficult to say what they mean and to understand others. About two students in every classroom of 30 will have DLD, so it is about as common as attention-deficit...
Phys.org

Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction

A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
psychologytoday.com

What Do We Know About Incels?

A recent study reveals some new insights into the psychology and functioning of "incels," individuals who identify as involuntarily celibate. Compared to non-incel men, incels tend to have much poorer mental health, a tendency towards victimhood, and increased interest in casual sex. The study found that incels are politically and...
CNET

How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps

An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
CNET

Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In

Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
Phys.org

Busting the anti-work myth: Most people actually like their bosses

Do you work for a five-star boss? If quiet quitting—a demonstration of work-to-rule where employees do no more than the minimum work required by their contract—is really a thing, I'd expect more employees to be vocal about disliking their bosses. Some observers attribute this latest so-called work trend...
Phys.org

Researcher publishes new studies on bridging human rights education and youth work

How can we best employ human rights education when it comes to working with youth?. This is a topic Natasha Blanchet-Cohen, associate professor of applied human sciences in the Concordia University Faculty of Arts and Science, has been studying for years. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blanchet-Cohen began...

