Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Dark personality traits make people susceptible to fake news
People who deny the existence of facts believe in fake news more often. People with dark personality traits—those who always put their own benefit first—are particularly often affected. These are the findings of a new study at the Human-Computer-Media Institute at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany. "Some...
Phys.org
Young people ignored in bid to stop bullying
There is a disconnect between young people's perspectives and how school bullying is treated in practice and policy in Australia, a leading expert has warned. "School bullying attracts significant research and resources globally, yet critical questions are being raised about the long-term impact of these efforts," says Dr. Ben Lohmeyer, a researcher in youth violence and bullying in Flinders University's College of Education Psychology and Social Work.
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Phys.org
What is DLD: The most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?
Developmental language disorder or DLD is a lifelong disorder that affects language comprehension and expression. People with DLD find it more difficult to say what they mean and to understand others. About two students in every classroom of 30 will have DLD, so it is about as common as attention-deficit...
Phys.org
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The Black Death permanently altered the human immune system, study says, leaving a vulnerability that persists 670 years later
Mutations that helped humans survive the bubonic plague are still measurable — and appears to make people more susceptible to some chronic diseases.
psychologytoday.com
What Do We Know About Incels?
A recent study reveals some new insights into the psychology and functioning of "incels," individuals who identify as involuntarily celibate. Compared to non-incel men, incels tend to have much poorer mental health, a tendency towards victimhood, and increased interest in casual sex. The study found that incels are politically and...
The unrecognized sign your headache might actually be a rare, life-threatening brain bleed, according to an ER doctor
An ER doctor says one question helps him diagnose rare, potentially life-threatening brain bleeds in patients with headaches. A subarachnoid hemorrhage might feel like you were suddenly hit on the head — which is different from a typical migraine sensation. Learning to ask good questions to zero in on...
Phys.org
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
CNET
How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps
An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
PsyPost
People with psychopathic tendencies find frightening situations enjoyable rather than threatening
Does psychopathy make people fearless? A study published in Cognition and Emotion suggests that people who have psychopathic traits are more likely to take risks, even when faced with a fear-invoking stimuli, and that this may be in part due to an enjoyment of fear. Psychopathy encompasses many traits, including...
Phys.org
Busting the anti-work myth: Most people actually like their bosses
Do you work for a five-star boss? If quiet quitting—a demonstration of work-to-rule where employees do no more than the minimum work required by their contract—is really a thing, I'd expect more employees to be vocal about disliking their bosses. Some observers attribute this latest so-called work trend...
Phys.org
Researcher publishes new studies on bridging human rights education and youth work
How can we best employ human rights education when it comes to working with youth?. This is a topic Natasha Blanchet-Cohen, associate professor of applied human sciences in the Concordia University Faculty of Arts and Science, has been studying for years. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blanchet-Cohen began...
Comments / 0