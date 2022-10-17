Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Record size bony fish found floating dead near Azores archipelago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Portugal, working with a colleague from New Zealand and another from Japan, has released a report detailing an extremely large ocean sunfish that was found floating near to Faial Island off Horta Harbor in the Azores archipelago, off the coast of Portugal. In their paper published in Journal of Fish Biology, the group describes features of the huge fish and its probable cause of death.
Phys.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Phys.org
One does not simply detonate a volcano into Mordor: A scientist explains the problems with that Rings of Power episode
In the blockbuster fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the principal antagonists, the wicked Adar, diverted a river into the labyrinth of tunnels under a dormant Mount Doom to trigger an explosive volcanic eruption. This transformed the surrounding landscape into the bleak lands of Mordor—setting up the blighted kingdom of the orcs that features heavily in the Lord of the Rings movies.
Phys.org
Earth's warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world's oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie "The Day After Tomorrow."
Phys.org
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This finding, published in Aquaculture, Fish, and Fisheries by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and Paepae O Heʻeia suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species.
Phys.org
Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part
There is widespread agreement that land reform in South Africa has failed to deliver the changes many hoped it would. Racially based dislocation and land dispossession were central features of colonial conquest and apartheid rule. To redress this, in 1994, the newly elected African National Congress (ANC) set a target of redistributing 30% of the country's white-owned agricultural land to black people within the first five years of government. Persistently failing to come close to this goal, the government now hopes to reach it by 2030.
Phys.org
An entirely new illicit drug has been discovered by Australian chemists. Here's how they did it
Imagine, if you will, a small plastic baggy containing a mixture of crystals and powder. The person presenting it thinks "it might be ketamine?", but admits the subjective effects are different to what they're used to. How do we find out if it's what they think it is? And what are the consequences if it isn't?
Phys.org
How the inequality crisis is linked to the sociogenesis of climate change
Research published in Water International develops an approach to the emergence of multiple economies of water in India's capital Delhi, using a neo-Polanyian approach of instituted economic process. Prof Mark Harvey argues that water is an "uncooperative public good" and analyzes the systems of provision, distribution, appropriation and consumption of water, and the formation of scales of these economies of water.
Phys.org
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
Phys.org
South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: What's gone wrong?
South Africa's major cities in the Gauteng Province—the country's economic heartland—are experiencing major water shortages. In Johannesburg and Tshwane taps have run dry, with numerous areas experiencing intermittent supply while some areas have no water at all. The province has metropolitan areas—the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni....
Phys.org
Towards zero hunger in Africa: Five steps to achieve food security
Global food systems have been battered by overlapping crises in recent years. Key among these are the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russo-Ukraine war and extreme weather events resulting from climate change. These have resulted in forced migration, loss of employment, climate stress, loss of biodiversity, and economic instability. In Africa, which...
Phys.org
Climate change will create more refugees and necessitate new legal protections, say experts
The international community must prepare for "climate change refugees"—displaced either within their home countries or across borders—experts from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy argue in a new report. By 2050, up to 216 million people across the globe could be forced to move within their countries...
Phys.org
Ostrich-like dinosaurs found in Mississippi are among the world's largest ornithomimosaurs at more than 800 kg
Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient eastern North America, according to a study published October 19, 2022, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues. During the Late Cretaceous Period, North America was split by...
Phys.org
Ecological imbalance: How plant diversity in Germany has changed in the past century
Germany's plant world has seen a greater number of losers than winners over the past 100 years. While the frequencies and abundances of many species have shrunk, they have significantly increased in others. This has resulted in a very uneven distribution of gains and losses. It indicates an overall, large-scale loss of biodiversity, as a team lead by the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) reports in Nature.
Phys.org
Cartography shows that the Isthmus of Tehuantepec was used as an inter-oceanic passage in the 16th century
The Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a region located in the south of Mexico, is the shortest distance between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in all the country. Only 220 kilometers separate the two oceans. In the first half of the 16th century, Spanish conquerors put great effort into finding a strait that would connect the two oceans. This meant that, in the conquest explorations of the 16th century, this region was used as an inter-oceanic passage, making approximately two thirds of the journey along the mighty river Coatzacoalcos and the rest overland.
Phys.org
Reviving the UK's textile industry could help replace fast fashion with homegrown clothes, but there are barriers
The world has experienced massive disruption to supply chains in recent years as a result of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. This has restricted the availability of a wide array of goods, including essential items such as food, medicines and fuels. In the UK, the challenges of...
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet burned $158,000 worth of fuel in two months despite frequent climate activism
The private jet belonging to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made 28 trips in two months, burning $158,000 worth of fuel and emitting 253 tons of carbon.
Phys.org
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Phys.org
World's largest no-fishing zone benefits fish and fishermen
A study published in the journal Science shows for the first time that carefully placed no-fishing zones can help to restore tunas and other large, iconic fish species. It is well known that no-fishing zones can benefit sedentary marine life, like corals or lobster; but until now, it was assumed that no marine protected area (MPA) could be big enough to protect species that travel long distances, such as tunas. This recovery is good news not only for the environment, but also for the global tuna fishing industry, which generates $40 billion in revenues each year and supports millions of jobs across the world.
Phys.org
Breakthrough in protecting bananas from Panama disease
Exeter scientists have provided hope in the fight to control Panama disease in bananas. Bananas are amongst the most popular fruits eaten world-wide. They are grown and eaten locally, providing food for almost half a billion people, and banana exports generate precious income. In the 1950s, Panama disease, caused by...
Comments / 0