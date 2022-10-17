ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lynn Greca
3d ago

All humans deserve food and a roof over their heads and it shouldn't depend on a credit score. Cars, tents, cardboard boxes are not considered affordable housing. A cap should be put on all housing prices based on the minimum wage.

Navajo Joe
3d ago

what do these illegal immigrants want us to give them them our homes ,cars, credit cards,bank accounts their already getting a good chunk of the hard working tax payers dollars and free healthcare and free food ...

Genome Human
3d ago

Or maybe people should help themselves. So sick of the sheer volumes of people who aren't smart enough, strong enough, too poor or aren't productive. This world is getting harder to live in. Soon, billions will be in trouble. I don't want to use any of my resources to support them

